Snowflake Invests in Cybersyn, Bringing Unique Data Products to Snowflake Marketplace

In a data-driven economy, having access to the best possible information to make informed decisions is critical for businesses. One of the benefits of the Data Cloud is that it makes it easy to discover and analyze data from a wide variety of sources, including third-party datasets shared on Snowflake Marketplace by customers, data providers, and other organizations.

Having access to external data is particularly important right now. Between inflation and the turbulent economy, understanding what’s happening in the world provides our customers with a competitive advantage that cannot be achieved with internal data alone. Today, we’re announcing a new investment that will give our customers access to an even more diverse and expanding set of data products with which to optimize their businesses.

Snowflake has invested in Cybersyn, a company that was founded with the sole mission of creating valuable datasets that will be distributed and monetized in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Cybersyn combines data from multiple sources and creates derivative products that focus on broad industry use cases, providing customers with the data they need to understand what’s happening in their markets and the economy around them.

Cybersyn was founded by Alex Izydorczyk, former head of Data Science at investment management firm, Coatue. Alex deeply understands the needs of Snowflake users, and Cybersyn will develop new data products that our customers can quickly combine with their own data, taking advantage of all the security and governance capabilities provided natively by Snowflake.

This investment continues our mission to ensure customers have direct access to the critical data they need to optimize their businesses, including third-party data. This external information often exists in a variety of formats scattered across multiple different systems. Cybersyn packages the data into products, ensuring it is current and accurate, and makes it easily accessible in the Snowflake Marketplace with both free and paid offerings, where customers can combine it with their internal data to maximize business intelligence and data science.

Our investment means we will be able to partner closely with Cybersyn to ensure it provides valuable data products that align with our customers' needs. Cybersyn already has a number of free datasets available on Snowflake Marketplace, including data from the U.S. Census, CDC, World Bank, and other government authorities, as well as from sources such as the code hosting platform Github, whose archive can be used to analyze trends in software engineering and open source software. Cybersyn has also launched a proprietary dataset covering aggregated Shopify benchmarks for sales, advertising, and engagement metrics.

Snowflake Marketplace contains more than 1,800 valuable data products and this new partnership only increases the variety and volume of data products our customers have access to. Cybersyn plans to announce more data products at our Snowflake Summit in June, so be sure to stay tuned for more to come.

In the meantime, you can hear from Alex Izydorczyk, Founder of Cybersyn, at the upcoming Virtual Marketplace Lab on April 18 at 10 a.m. PT as he shares more about using their analytics-ready ecommerce benchmark data set.