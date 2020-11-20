Snowflake + Fivetran + dbt: Turn Your Marketing Data Silos into Marketing Insights

To determine ROI, you need to understand how much you spend on all your paid advertising efforts and how much revenue you bring in based on that spend.

To start, you have all your disparate data sources; let’s think of these in different categories. Paid advertising would be one of the biggest categories for ROI. This would include information from platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Google AdWords, and really anywhere you are spending money on advertising.

Many marketers start off comparing metrics such as CPC (cost per click), CPL (cost per lead), and so forth within the respective platforms. This is relatively simple if you are running campaigns only on two platforms; but if you expand beyond that or if you are running multiple campaigns within a platform, the complexity quickly gets out of hand.

You can download the metrics and compare them using Excel. This makes the data easier to wrangle and manipulate, but you’ll have to repeat this download and wrangling exercise daily if you’re aiming to make decisions from the most up-to-date data. Excel might solve an immediate need, but it creates further data silos and multiple sources of truth, leading to conflicting insights across the organization. And this is just the headache associated with one category of data: advertising data.

The next category of data you’ll want access to conduct an ROI analysis is your point-of-sale data. If you are an ecommerce company, perhaps you use Stripe, or if you are a SaaS company, maybe you use Salesforce. Either way, you’ll want to marry the opportunity you brought in through paid advertising to what each person spent with you over their lifetime—their lifetime value (LTV)—to arrive at ROI.



How do you stitch all this together? With more spreadsheets, more manual work, and more headaches.

Now, if you want to get sophisticated, determining your true, fully-baked ROI is going to take into account a lot more than just advertising spend; it should include things such as the salary of your marketing team, the tools you are using to serve those ads and measure them, and so forth. That is truly what you are investing to acquire your customers.

But with only manual systems for understanding marketing metrics such as ROI, marketers are hesitant to add even more data sources to complicate an already fuzzy picture.