Snowflake Enables Modern Cloud Data Analytics at US Foods

US Foods saw an opportunity to speed up their report delivery time beyond what their traditional technology stack could achieve. To address data integration issues and improve performance, US Foods adopted Snowflake.

“We bought the Snowflake technology as a means to address a specific technical problem,” Le Tien said. “As we started to use it, we came to realize quickly that Snowflake included a number of capabilities that would help accelerate our strategy and journey around analytics and big data.”

While Snowflake began as a point solution, the relationship expanded as US Foods became aware that Snowflake could add tremendous value as its cloud data platform. Today, Snowflake is an integral part of US Foods’s technology ecosystem and underpins a broad range of activities, including advanced analytics reporting and applications.

Specifically, US Foods points to the flexibility and scalability built into Snowflake’s multi-cluster shared data architecture, which supports fast analytics performance in the cloud. Internal data analysts and database administrators at US Foods can now work concurrently with the same single copy of the data without competing for computing resources. By dedicating computing to each workload, US Foods delivers advanced data analytics that produce actionable insights.

“Data is like a new strategic asset, and it’s absolutely playing a critical role in making sure we take a pragmatic approach to understanding the facts and making the right decisions,” Le Tien said.

US Foods also leverages cloud data analytics to help customers identify products that may better fit their circumstances. For example, the COVID-19 global pandemic caused restaurant customers to shift from dine-in to takeout services.

“The pandemic led some of our customers to rethink their operations, so we’re here to help them through that transition,” Le Tien said. “Analytics help us provide new insights into how our customers can improve their operations with takeout, such as identifying products that may be better suited to the new model.”