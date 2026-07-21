The New Partner Playbook: Building in the Age of Snowflake Cortex AI

Customers aren’t asking whether you're a service or a product company. They want to know how you will deliver business value.
Here's the uncomfortable question every Snowflake partner needs to answer in 2026: When a customer can map out a strategic plan with deep research, spin up an AI agent or build an application in a single afternoon, what's your value proposition? Customers have more tools at their fingertips than ever before — but that's not a threat to your business; it’s a filter. The opportunity to deliver differentiated, high-value outcomes has never been greater.
For years, the lines were clean: Services partners brought the people, while software partners brought the product. AI has blurred the line between "build" and "buy" through a new architecture: the Software-Service Hybrid.
“Today, partners who cling to traditional or rigid roles are losing ground to those defined strictly by their ability to deliver results.”
Amy Kodl
Make no mistake: This shift isn’t cause for an identity crisis. It’s the biggest green light the Snowflake ecosystem has ever seen.
The gray area is the growth area
Our customers don't care how their problem gets solved. They need a platform and an execution engine. Recognizing this shift has already sparked a fantastic evolution in how you operate:
As Services Partners, you are becoming builders — packaging your optimization methodologies into repeatable frameworks.
As Data Cloud Product Partners (DCPs), you are building implementation muscle — deploying vertical AI applications wrapped in customer-specific regulatory and workflow context.
The new partner archetype lives in the gray area: repeatable, AI-infused business capabilities (your product thinking) deployed with bespoke customization (your services thinking).
Here's the nuance that matters: AI tools dramatically accelerate the path from ideation to a working prototype. A proof of concept can be delivered in days, not months. But production-grade deployment — the hardening, security reviews, integration testing, change management and regulatory sign-offs — still requires coordinated expertise inside a customer's environment. That's the hybrid paradigm. The prototype proves the value; the partner delivers the outcome. Speed to prove, discipline to ship.
Forget the old taxonomies. The real question is: What can you solve at scale, how well can you package your expertise into on-demand, situational insights, and when do you actually need boots on the ground? That’s not a philosophical question — that’s your new business model.
Why services partners must evolve now
AI has made customers intolerant of ambiguity in how they buy services. They want engagements that offer concrete deliverables: a working data pipeline, a deployed agent or a fully automated workflow. This isn't a temporary trend; it's the new baseline.
For traditional service partners, outcome-based engagements used to compress margins when delivery relied entirely on manual effort. But AI-powered development tools embedded directly in the Snowflake platform fundamentally change the unit economics. When your team can move faster — automating repetitive patterns, generating and refining code in real time, and compressing weeks of work into days — fixed-fee delivery becomes far more profitable than time-and-materials ever was.
Look at the math: Based on their own internal data, one of our Partner’s Chief Technology Officers described Cortex Code’s impact on their business, saying, “20 days, 21,000 operations, or 600 hours of work delivered. That is 16 workweeks compressed into less than a month. Development cycles that used to require extensive research, trial and error, and debugging now flow naturally through Al-assisted iteration. We're using this capability to accelerate how we bring new workloads onto Snowflake for our customers.” With that kind of leverage, outcome commitments stop being margin risk and start being a competitive advantage.
If you’re still relying on legacy pricing models, you’re missing out on the margin that AI-driven efficiency now unlocks.
If everyone can build, what's your edge?
AI democratizes construction. Anyone can generate code, scaffold an agent or wire up a pipeline. But here's what AI can't generate: a partner’s deep industry knowledge, business rules, customer relationships and data.
The real partner value proposition in the age of AI isn't the ability to build — it's what you know that others don't:
Proprietary industry data models: The frameworks encoding how claims actually flow, how clinical trials actually match or how supply chains actually break.
Codified business rules: The regulatory logic, exception handling and edge cases that take years of domain experience to truly understand.
Customer-specific context: Knowing how a specific organization's data is structured, how their approval workflows function and what their compliance posture requires.
When you encode that expertise into reusable, deployable capabilities via Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers — like "adjudicate this claim type," "match this patient to eligible trials," "flag this transaction pattern" — you're not shipping raw code. You're shipping judgment. And judgment built on verified, curated data is what AI alone cannot replicate. You won’t win by building the fastest. You will win because your IP makes AI useful in context.
Domain expertise is the new product
Here's what makes this moment structurally different from every previous technology cycle: Partner domain expertise can now be packaged as composable, reusable capabilities that any AI agent can leverage.
"The SaaS moat is no longer the interface, but the domain context. To succeed in the agentic era, we must trade walled gardens for open, composable capabilities that align pricing to outcomes, not seat licenses."
Kelci Miclaus
By codifying your industry data models and business rules, you move uniquely closer to the core of the customer’s business. This proximity eliminates the historical ambiguity trap of monetization. The closer you are to proven, direct value, the easier it is to transition to transparent, value-based outcome pricing. Your packaged capability becomes the high-margin product; the customer-specific configuration is the service. This is the shift from project economics to product economics, unlocking scalable revenue tied directly to the business value you deliver.
Winning where it's hardest
Highly regulated sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing and government face a massive paradox: They need AI the most, but face the highest barriers to adopting it. Data can't leave the perimeter. Models must be explainable. Every decision needs an audit trail establishing complete data veracity.
Consider how you can solve this, just as one partner did: They took 20-plus years of payer and provider operational expertise and packaged it into AI agents that automate prior authorization, medical coding and claims processing — deploying it as a Snowflake Native App.
Because of this architecture, protected health information (PHI) can be processed entirely within the customer's environment without requiring data to be sent to an external system. Their true competitive edge lies in the decades of deep healthcare operations and highly curated enterprise context baked into every decision the agent makes. Unlike generic AI models that lack industry nuance, these agents possess a native understanding of complex billing codes, regulatory shifts and payer behaviors.
Every regulatory requirement you encode into your solution is a barrier to entry for anyone who hasn't done the heavy lifting. If you invest now in building governed, auditable, industry-specific AI solutions, you will define the benchmark every competitor is measured against.
What this means for how we build together
The scale of the AI opportunity demands a new kind of collaboration. At Snowflake, we are moving beyond traditional implementation and resale, uniting with our partners to co-build the AI-driven future of every industry.
To support this, we are evolving our go-to-market infrastructure to act as your ultimate distribution engine, aligning the Snowflake field organization directly with partner IP. We are investing heavily in joint demand generation, targeted co-selling motions and enhanced Snowflake Marketplace visibility. When you package your domain expertise into repeatable AI solutions, our sales teams are incentivized to bring you into deals — opening doors to new enterprise accounts where your team owns the high-value delivery and integration.
We want to amplify your IP as a core part of how customers buy and adopt AI, because we recognize that you hold customer trust and deep domain context that no technology vendor can replicate.
The age of AI doesn't diminish your opportunity — it multiplies it for the generation of partners willing to evolve.
The opportunity has never been bigger
As displayed in the latest earnings report, Snowflake now has nearly 14,000 customers, including 813 of the Global 2000. Crucially, over 13,600 of them are now using Snowflake AI capabilities. Accounts using Snowflake Intelligence more than doubled quarter-over-quarter, while Cortex Code is already in use across over 7,100 accounts. These innovations contributed to the strongest sequential product revenue dollar growth in company history. As Snowflake continues to grow, we're focused on empowering the Snowflake Partner Network to scale, thrive and reach new heights right alongside us.
If you want to define this era, don’t wait for the market to stabilize. Build now. Encode your expertise. Package your judgment. Deliver outcomes that prove the model — and then scale them.
The trajectory of what you are building remains a massive engine for our collective growth.
If you're ready to accelerate from proof of concept to production-grade AI solutions, encode your domain expertise into reusable agent capabilities and fundamentally shift the unit economics of your delivery, get started with Cortex Code CLI and this course on SPN Learn — Cortex Code: An Agentic Revolution for Partners.