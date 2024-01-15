Typically, users would employ cloud mass ingestion or change data capture through Informatica to integrate data, which involves logging into different user interfaces. Now, they can access the full set of capabilities of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform through a single drag-and-drop interface. Enterprise Data Integrator is fueled by Informatica Superpipe for Snowflake, which enables up to 3.5x faster ingestion and replication into Snowflake.

Snowflake Native Apps help app providers deliver value to customers quickly, and Enterprise Data Integrator is no exception. Designed to be simple to install and use, it allows customers to leverage Superpipe and access the full power of the IDMC platform without ever having to leave the Snowflake interface. Data engineers and analysts can discover all the components they need for their projects, provision them, and evaluate them without having to set up different tools or navigate multiple layers of approvals.

“The user experience for the Enterprise Data Integrator is a really simple wizard-driven interface for moving high volumes of data,” says Tamm-Daniels. “It’s a few steps and a no-code experience, and it’s super easy to use. Just connect, select the data that you want to bring into Snowflake, and set up replication. You can access and analyze data with unprecedented performance and latency.”