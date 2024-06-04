Snowflake is also excited to announce Snowflake Tasks, Dynamic Tables and Database Change Management (DCM), powerful new features designed to streamline your development workflow with declarative best practices and automated orchestration.

We’ve improved Snowflake Tasks for better pipeline orchestration and job scheduling. Use Serverless Tasks for Python (private preview) to simplify orchestration with Snowflake managed compute for Snowpark Python. Serverless Tasks Flex (PrPr) offers flexible cost optimization by up to 42%. For faster workflows, choose event-driven Triggered Tasks (PuPr) with 10-second latency or Low Latency Tasks (PrPr) for reduced task-scheduling intervals, down to 15 seconds. Finally, Tasks Backfill (PrPr) automates historical data processing within Task Graphs.

Additionally, Dynamic Tables are a new table type that you can use at every stage of your processing pipeline. Whether you’re processing batch data that needs to be refreshed daily or near real-time data that needs to be processed in minutes, Dynamic Tables allow you to create data pipelines that are easy to build, operate and evolve.

More than 2,900 customers are using Dynamic Tables today with approximately 200,000 Dynamic Tables actively running (as of April 2024). We are also expanding the use of Dynamic Tables by supporting lower latency (<10 seconds) for streaming data processing, soon in private preview (PrPr), and adding support for Snowflake managed Iceberg tables (PuPr).

Follow this quickstart to test-drive Dynamic Tables yourself.

To simplify your delivery lifecycle, Database Change Management (DCM) to CREATE or ALTER (PuPr) makes it easy to declaratively manage changes across Snowflake objects at scale, directly from your Git repo (or stage). Store your DDL scripts in source control, and Snowflake will automatically apply the necessary changes (create, alter, execute) to maintain consistency across objects. This eliminates the need for complex third-party tools and cumbersome state files, freeing you to focus on building high-quality, production-grade data applications.