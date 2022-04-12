Let’s take a look at an increasingly common use case. With the phase out of third-party cookies, companies are looking for alternative means of understanding their customers’ online habits. They are no longer able to track customers directly, and to adhere to privacy requirements and industry regulations, companies cannot just share their lists of customers. However, they might want to identify which customers they have in common. This use case is common in media and advertising. A brand wants to place an advertisement about a new product on a media platform, but wants to ensure they are reaching the right audience.

Imagine a sports brand that wants to let customers know about the release of new equipment or new shoes. Working with a media provider, the brand wants to target subscribers who also purchase their sports equipment or apparel. It wants its advertisements to run during shows that its customers are most likely to be watching. To do that, they need to determine overlapping customers and subscribers without sharing or exposing any customer’s data to each other.

Both parties have customer information. The brand knows its customers’ sporting habits, and often other demographic information each customer has shared. The media provider knows which shows the subscribers watch. The overlap reveals where to place the advertisements. In the fictional example below, for example, High Mileage Runners, a persona created based on frequency of shoe purchases, are most likely to be found watching Friendliest Catch. None of the sporty viewers are likely to be watching Cakemakers, a category which could be redacted to prevent reidentification due to the small sample size.