Quickstart Guide for Sagemaker + Snowflake (Part One)

Machine Learning (ML) and predictive analytics are quickly becoming irreplaceable tools for small startups and large enterprises. The questions that ML can answer are boundless. For example, you might want to ask, “What job would appeal to someone based on their interests or the interests of jobseekers like them?” Or, “Is this attempt to access the network an indication of an intruder?” Or, “What type of credit card usage indicates fraud?”

Setting up a machine learning environment, in particular for on-premise infrastructure, has its challenges. An infrastructure team must request physical and/or virtual machines and then build and integrate those resources. This approach is both time-consuming and error prone due to the number of manual steps involved. It may work in a small environment, but the task becomes exponentially more complicated and impractical at scale.

There are many different ML systems to choose from, including TensorFlow, XGBoost, Spark ML and MXNet, to name a few. They all come with their own installation guides, system requirements and dependencies. What’s more, implementation is just the first step. The next challenge is figuring out how to make the output from the machine learning step (e.g. a model) available for consumption. Then, all of the components for building a model within the machine learning tier and the access to the model in the API tier need to scale to provide predictions in real-time. Last but not least, the team needs to figure out where to store all the data needed to build the model.

Managing this whole process from end-to-end becomes significantly easier when using cloud-based technologies. The ability to provision infrastructure on demand (IaaS) solves the problem of manually requesting virtual machines. It also provides immediate access to compute resources whenever they are needed. But that still leaves the administrative overhead of managing the ML software and the platform to store and manage the data.

At last year’s AWS developer conference, AWS announced Sagemaker, a “Fully managed end-to-end machine learning service that enables data scientists, developers and machine learning experts to quickly build, train and host machine learning models at scale.”

Sagemaker can access data from many different sources (specifically the underlying kernels like Python, PySpark, Spark and R), and access data provided by Snowflake. Storing data in Snowflake also has significant advantages.