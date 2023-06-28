At Snowflake, we’re helping data scientists, data engineers, and application developers build faster and more efficiently in the Data Cloud. That’s why at our annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, we unveiled new features that further extend data programmability in Snowflake for their language of choice, without having to compromise on governance.

A key highlight at this year’s Summit, is all the innovation enhancing and expanding Snowpark libraries and runtimes developers can use to deploy and process your non-SQL code even easier and more secure. To make it even easier to process data with Snowpark Python UDFs and Stored Procedures, we have added support for Python 3.9 and 3.10 and unstructured data support, now in public preview. To enhance the security and governance of code in Snowflake, we also added granular allowlists and blocklists for Python packages in private preview. Integrating with APIs and endpoints in a secure way is now possible with external network access, now in private preview. This includes security features to only allow network traffic to user specified network locations.

These are just a few of the Snowpark innovations, with many more across Snowflake that continue to expand the scope and possibilities of programmability in the Data Cloud, delivering unique innovations that enable customers to: