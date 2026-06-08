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Qinyi Ding

Qinyi Ding

Senior Product Manager
Qinyi Ding is a Senior Product Manager at Snowflake with a strong background in data warehousing, database, ETL, and BI. He is responsible for driving data warehousing product and migration strategies. Additionally, he serves as a Teaching Fellow at the Harvard Business Analytics Program.
JUN 08, 2026Data Engineering

Deploy Python Pipelines with Snowflake CoCo in a Single Prompt

Ash Ubrani +1
NOV 02, 2023Product and Technology

Announcing New Innovations for Data Warehouse, Data Lake, and Data Lakehouse in the Data Cloud

Qinyi Ding
Qinyi Ding +3
APR 28, 2023Product and Technology

Migrate Legacy Data Workloads to Snowflake with Ease

Suha Saya
Suha Saya +1

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