In today's data-driven world, developer productivity is essential for organizations to build effective and reliable products, accelerate time to value, and fuel ongoing innovation. To deliver on these goals, developers must have the ability to manipulate and analyze information efficiently.

Yet while SQL applications have long served as the gateway to access and manage data, Python has become the language of choice for most data teams, creating a disconnect. Recognizing this shift, Snowflake is taking a Python-first approach to bridge the gap and help users leverage the power of both worlds.

Our previous Python connector API, primarily available for those who need to run SQL via a Python script, enabled a connection to Snowflake from Python applications. This traditional SQL-centric approach often challenged data engineers working in a Python environment, requiring context-switching and limiting the full potential of Python's rich libraries and frameworks. Since the previous Python connector API mostly communicated via SQL, it also hindered the ability to manage Snowflake objects natively in Python, restricting data pipeline efficiency and the ability to complete complex tasks.

Snowflake’s new Python API (in public preview) marks a significant leap forward, offering a more streamlined, powerful solution for using Python within your data pipelines — and furthering our vision to empower all developers, regardless of experience, with a user-friendly and approachable platform.