Blog/Patrick Crosby
Industry Principal, Marketing Technology
Patrick Crosby
Patrick Crosby is Industry Principal, Marketing Technology at Snowflake, where he helps enterprises power AI-driven marketing on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. He brings 15+ years of experience spanning M&A, strategic partnerships, solutions engineering and management consulting. Before Snowflake, he ran Corporate Development at mParticle, leading acquisitions and turning a nascent partner program into an ecosystem of 200+ technology and services partners. Patrick is a Fulbright Scholar and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University.
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JUN 17, 2026
Building an Open Ecosystem: Context, AI and the Future of Marketing Technology
Patrick Crosby
OCT 22, 2024AI
Snowflake Ventures Invests in Eppo to Bring Experimentation to the AI Data Cloud
Patrick Crosby +1
MAY 08, 2023Partner & Customer Value
Visual Segmentation for the Data Cloud with Census Audience Hub
Patrick Crosby +1