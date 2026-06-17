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Blog/Patrick Crosby
Patrick Crosby

Patrick Crosby

Industry Principal, Marketing Technology
Patrick Crosby is Industry Principal, Marketing Technology at Snowflake, where he helps enterprises power AI-driven marketing on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. He brings 15+ years of experience spanning M&A, strategic partnerships, solutions engineering and management consulting. Before Snowflake, he ran Corporate Development at mParticle, leading acquisitions and turning a nascent partner program into an ecosystem of 200+ technology and services partners. Patrick is a Fulbright Scholar and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University.
JUN 17, 2026

Building an Open Ecosystem: Context, AI and the Future of Marketing Technology

Patrick Crosby
Patrick Crosby
OCT 22, 2024AI

Snowflake Ventures Invests in Eppo to Bring Experimentation to the AI Data Cloud

Patrick Crosby
Patrick Crosby +1
MAY 08, 2023Partner & Customer Value

Visual Segmentation for the Data Cloud with Census Audience Hub

Patrick Crosby
Patrick Crosby +1

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