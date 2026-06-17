Patrick Crosby is Industry Principal, Marketing Technology at Snowflake, where he helps enterprises power AI-driven marketing on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. He brings 15+ years of experience spanning M&A, strategic partnerships, solutions engineering and management consulting. Before Snowflake, he ran Corporate Development at mParticle, leading acquisitions and turning a nascent partner program into an ecosystem of 200+ technology and services partners. Patrick is a Fulbright Scholar and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University.