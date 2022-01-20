How William Hill Pivoted to Real-Time Data and Personalised Customer Experiences

William Hill operates in a tightly regulated industry—a fact that the company takes extremely seriously. Added to that is the complexity of operating in 13 countries, each with their own specific and varying regulations and demands upon compliance.

The business generates vast amounts of data through both POS information from bricks-and-mortar retail sites, and increasingly online operations. Data is part of the fabric of both its business and technology strategy, especially true since a large percentage of its customers moved to digital transactions during COVID-19. The company has increasingly engaged with customers by offering more customised, personal offerings and safer ways to play.

With the business increasingly augmenting traditional bricks-and-mortar offerings with digital ones, this move to the Data cloud has opened huge possibilities in terms of business scalability and faster, more reliable use of data.

According to William Hill’s Global Head of Data Science and Digital, David Parfett: “We wanted to build comprehensive data science models that not only create a better experience for customers, but also enable our ability to quickly enter new markets and create new brands. Agility in the marketplace is key, and this requires a future-proof data platform that allows us to freely scale and innovate.”