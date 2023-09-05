Toyota Financial Services (TFS) provides financing, retail leasing and other financial services to authorized Toyota dealers, affiliates and customers. The company’s legacy data platform had grown too complex and convoluted over the years, with a lot of manual processes that made it slow and hard to manage.

The infrastructure was difficult to scale, and core analytic and data applications sat on on-premises servers, creating bottlenecks and stifling innovation. Things were further complicated by the large number of compliance requirements TFS needs to follow, especially around financial data and SOX requirements.

The company sought to modernize its data platform and move toward more of a self-serve model—one in which, for example, business users could set up their own data pipelines without relying on the engineering team. And so TFS looked to Snowflake to serve as a core part of this new data platform, which it called EDP 2.0.

Previously, the lead time to make any infrastructure updates was close to three months. Migrating to the Snowflake Data Cloud took the burden of infrastructure maintenance off the engineering team’s shoulders completely, offering TFS instant scalability and near-zero maintenance. The company has pushed most of its data processing into its Snowflake environment, so Snowflake does the heavy lifting, and Snowflake’s SQL-first approach removes the need for external data transformations. In addition, TFS’ vendors also use Snowflake, so instead of sending data via managed file transfers, the data required for the company’s daily operations is shared directly.

Today, TFS has substantially decreased its infrastructure footprint, saving time, money and headaches. And it’s ready to drive into the future with a fully modernized data platform that hums as smoothly as a finely tuned engine.