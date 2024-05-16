By design, government and education programs are regulated and complex. That’s where Snowflake and Merit stepped in. Our modern approach accelerates digital transformation, connects previously siloed systems, increases operational efficiencies, and can deliver better outcomes for constituents verifying digital credentials.

Snowflake partnered with Merit to go beyond merely linking individuals to government or vice versa. Instead, we combined our capabilities to enable interoperability between government agencies across state lines, within a state, and even within a single agency. Merit’s built-in governance features — like user verification, consent-driven sharing, and exportable audit trails — enable data security without compromising efficiency. The event-driven architecture converts events to Snowflake’s relational tables, enabling rapid, accurate, and secure data delivery for the most crucial government programs — ultimately benefiting more people, more smoothly.

These programs also often run on outdated legacy solutions that can’t always be replaced. Snowflake’s Data Cloud integrates with the Merit platform to enhance the wealth of already available data, enabling government partners to bring programs to life in a timely and cost-effective manner.

The partnership in action

One of the use cases of Snowflake’s partnership with Merit is the delivery of “direct to beneficiary” educational programs such as the Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) program and the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP). These programs involve many interconnected requirements, including standing up the digital infrastructure, distributing and ensuring the correct expenditure of funds, recruiting service providers, and amplifying program awareness. Trust is paramount, as errors could lead to program termination. With Merit and Snowflake, customers can prioritize a secure and reliable infrastructure that safeguards participants’ sensitive information while building partner trust — ultimately driving successful government operations by leveraging data for a holistic view that ensures program integrity.

Let’s delve into these three specific educational-choice programs and how Snowflake integrates with Merit to support their use of data for good and make their meaningful program missions a reality — providing more than 120,000 students with access to funding so far, and set to grow.