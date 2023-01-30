The lingering effects of the global pandemic are merging with inflation to create a perfect storm for retailers looking to find the right inventory stature for the seasons ahead. Companies are getting squeezed between rising supply chain costs and falling consumer confidence. To succeed in this volatile market, McKinsey suggests that retailers “accelerate decision-making tenfold.”

To enable faster decisions, retail merchandisers must provide insights to ultimately influence cross-functional teams, to optimize category, dynamic placement, pricing, and promotion decisions. However, without access to granular product sales information and customer insights, merchandisers are forced to influence teams and make decisions based on instincts. As a result, teams are left frozen by indecision and second-guessing, which can lead them to make suboptimal decisions, impacting sales.

With the Snowflake Retail Data Cloud, merchandise leaders can access near real-time product sales insights. They can enrich this data with consumer demographic, foot traffic, category, and other data insights used in predicting consumer needs and buying habits. As a result, they can drive sales growth through timely, data-driven decisions around which products to prioritize, how to price and promote them, and how to lay out stores and ecommerce sites.

Here’s how a few of our retail customers are using Snowflake to optimize merchandising and assortment planning.