While watching a loved one experience a health issue, it became glaringly obvious there was a disconnect in healthcare data and the way providers are able to access and act on it. Every time we had a visit to a primary care physician, an ER trip or a referral to a specialist, data was collected. But it was not being shared or used in any actionable, common-thread way during their healthcare journey.

This issue, and similar issues I’ve watched loved ones manage in the past, piqued my interest in healthcare data as a whole, particularly whole-person data. Sure, you’re asked about current medications and current symptoms during the intake process—but there is so much more to your health and the root of your issues that’s likely not being considered. Not for lack of caring! Healers clearly care, or they wouldn’t be in their profession. But healers only have so many hours in a day, and a great deal of that time is spent on administrative activities, including piecing together data and details from their patient visits.