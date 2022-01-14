Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of aesthetics brands and products. Its aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, and skin care.

Allergan Data Labs (ADL) is a group within Allergan with a mission to grow the company’s medical aesthetics business with actionable intelligence. According to Tory Brady, Associate Vice President, Product, Engineering & Data, “Allergan Data Labs was originally created to be a center of excellence for data science in support of the aesthetics business. We’ve now grown into much more, establishing performance marketing and product engineering functions as well.”

ADL engages and delights consumers through personalized and frictionless digital experiences. In this post, we’ll detail how ADL used Snowflake and Segment to delight their customers. Snowflake and Segment partnered in 2018 to enable rapid analysis of customer data at scale.