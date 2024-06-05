Snowflake is also making it easier for you to manage listings. Listings can now be managed through APIs (public preview) to help with large-scale implementations and repeatable processes through automation and integration into existing applications. To save costs and promote content freshness, Object-level Replication (generally available) optimizes the fulfillment of just the required objects across regions and clouds. Snowflake has also made it easier to access listing content from across regions and clouds with the introduction of Uniform Listing Locators, or ULLs (private preview). Just as the URL was pivotal in connecting the world with the internet, the ULL is connecting the world with data, apps and models across the AI Data Cloud. ULLs can be embedded within a SQL query to access shared data in Organizational Listings without having to mount a shared database or require elevated privileges.

To enhance discoverability and curation, Snowflake is announcing several innovations to help data teams and data governors and stewards better understand their content. AI-powered Object Descriptions, in private preview soon, uses AI to allow customers to automatically generate relevant descriptions and comments to tables and views, while the Object Insights Interface (private preview) provides more context by surfacing relevant insights about the popularity, access, quality and dependencies of these objects.

To streamline classification, the Sensitive Data Classification Interface (generally available soon) lets data governors and stewards start a data-classification job for an entire schema, or a subset of tables within it, and allows them to choose when to review and apply the classification results. They can even run classification with auto-tagging, which allows the “auto-application” of high-confidence Snowflake classifiers to objects. Through Sensitive Data Auto-Classification (private preview), they can further use SQL to automate the classification and tagging of sensitive data on a configurable interval, or when a new table is created, to reduce manual work and orchestration. Automatic Tag Propagation (private preview soon) is another new feature that will let them proactively propagate a tag (along with any applied policies) when the data flows to new objects or is projected using a view.

Universal Search (generally available) leverages AI so anyone can now use natural language to search and discover tables, views, databases, schemas, Iceberg tables, Snowflake Marketplace listings, Snowflake documentation, and now also worksheets, dashboards and content from.