Snowflake Approved as a Service Within the FedRAMP High Authorization for Azure Government
We are thrilled to announce that Snowflake has been approved as a service within the FedRAMP High authorization for Microsoft Azure Government. Now, U.S. public sector customers can leverage the power of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure Government to manage many of their most sensitive workloads with confidence.
Turning vast, siloed data into actionable intelligence for the mission remains a critical challenge. Agencies are grappling with the limitations of aging legacy systems, increasing security demands and significant resource constraints, all while facing an urgent need to modernize and enhance mission effectiveness at scale. Meeting this demand requires a new approach to securely break down data silos and enable the cross-agency collaboration needed for truly data-driven insights and mission success.
Snowflake’s new FedRAMP High approval provides a direct path to overcoming complex data challenges and accelerating mission outcomes. This authorization on Microsoft Azure Government underscores our commitment to providing agencies with the flexibility to use Snowflake on their preferred cloud platform.
"Together with Snowflake, Microsoft is pleased to deliver enterprise solutions to the public sector through our Azure Government cloud platform. Our commitment is to provide agencies with the most secure and comprehensive cloud platform to support their missions. Snowflake’s FedRAMP High achievement gives our mutual customers even greater flexibility to deploy powerful data and AI capabilities, helping them accelerate their modernization journey and turn data into critical insights."
Chris Barry
With this authorization, Snowflake can now better help power critical government initiatives. Here are just a few examples:
Combat fraud, waste and abuse: Unify disparate data sets from across agencies into a single, secure view to rapidly identify improper payments and outlier activity with ML.
Financial management: Enhance fiscal accountability and mission readiness by creating a single source of truth for financial data, enabling near real-time insights, efficient cost management, and comprehensive reporting.
Modernize legacy systems: Improve performance and operational agility by migrating away from costly and complex legacy systems to modern data infrastructure.
Improve program integrity and eligibility: Deliver government benefits and services effectively by detecting duplicate records, verifying benefits and reducing improper payments across social, health and financial assistance programs.
Modernize operations and automate processes: Break down data silos between operational systems to build automated workflows, streamline manual processes and empower personnel to focus on higher-value, mission-critical tasks.
Building the future of government on Snowflake
Snowflake offers more than just a secure destination for data; it’s a platform for innovation on which the future of government missions and services can be built. Agencies can build and deploy their own data-driven applications and AI models directly where their data lives. Simultaneously, it allows software companies and partners to build their solutions on an authorized platform, accelerating their ability to bring innovative applications to government customers.
This ecosystem is powered by Snowflake’s core architectural advantage: one platform, one experience. Our public sector customers and partners can access the same powerful, easy-to-use platform to support their missions.
Commitment to the mission
Snowflake’s mission is to empower the public sector to achieve its full potential through data and AI. This means we are deeply committed not only to providing a platform that accelerates innovation and drives mission outcomes but also to serving as a secure vehicle — validated by initiatives such as FedRAMP — for agencies to innovate with their own data, solutions and models.
Snowflake, as a fully managed multi-cloud data solution, has been approved as a service within the FedRAMP High authorization for Azure Government. This aligns with the government's focus on innovative and efficient solutions, driven by the FedRAMP 20x initiative, which aims to accelerate the deployment of key solutions to the U.S. government through a streamlined, automation-focused authorization path.
This achievement is part of our ongoing commitment to support our customers globally as we pursue future authorizations, including for Canada Protected B, Japan ISMAP and DoD IL4 on Microsoft Azure Government.
We are proud to support the public sector in building a more data-driven future.
To learn how federal agencies can transform data into a strategic asset and boost mission effectiveness, read our ebook.
To discuss how Snowflake can help your agency, contact our public sector team at [email protected] to get started.