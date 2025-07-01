Snowflake Approved as a Service Within the FedRAMP High Authorization for Azure Government

With this authorization, Snowflake can now better help power critical government initiatives. Here are just a few examples:

Combat fraud, waste and abuse: Unify disparate data sets from across agencies into a single, secure view to rapidly identify improper payments and outlier activity with ML.

Financial management: Enhance fiscal accountability and mission readiness by creating a single source of truth for financial data, enabling near real-time insights, efficient cost management, and comprehensive reporting.

Modernize legacy systems: Improve performance and operational agility by migrating away from costly and complex legacy systems to modern data infrastructure.

Improve program integrity and eligibility : Deliver government benefits and services effectively by detecting duplicate records, verifying benefits and reducing improper payments across social, health and financial assistance programs.

Modernize operations and automate processes: Break down data silos between operational systems to build automated workflows, streamline manual processes and empower personnel to focus on higher-value, mission-critical tasks.

Building the future of government on Snowflake

Snowflake offers more than just a secure destination for data; it’s a platform for innovation on which the future of government missions and services can be built. Agencies can build and deploy their own data-driven applications and AI models directly where their data lives. Simultaneously, it allows software companies and partners to build their solutions on an authorized platform, accelerating their ability to bring innovative applications to government customers.

This ecosystem is powered by Snowflake’s core architectural advantage: one platform, one experience. Our public sector customers and partners can access the same powerful, easy-to-use platform to support their missions.

Commitment to the mission

Snowflake’s mission is to empower the public sector to achieve its full potential through data and AI. This means we are deeply committed not only to providing a platform that accelerates innovation and drives mission outcomes but also to serving as a secure vehicle — validated by initiatives such as FedRAMP — for agencies to innovate with their own data, solutions and models.

Snowflake, as a fully managed multi-cloud data solution, has been approved as a service within the FedRAMP High authorization for Azure Government. This aligns with the government's focus on innovative and efficient solutions, driven by the FedRAMP 20x initiative, which aims to accelerate the deployment of key solutions to the U.S. government through a streamlined, automation-focused authorization path.

This achievement is part of our ongoing commitment to support our customers globally as we pursue future authorizations, including for Canada Protected B, Japan ISMAP and DoD IL4 on Microsoft Azure Government.

We are proud to support the public sector in building a more data-driven future.

To learn how federal agencies can transform data into a strategic asset and boost mission effectiveness, read our ebook.

To discuss how Snowflake can help your agency, contact our public sector team at [email protected] to get started.

Forward-looking statements

This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.