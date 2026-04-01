User-defined functions (UDFs) and stored procedures often need to reach beyond Snowflake. You might enrich rows with data from a public or private endpoint, push results to a ticketing system or pull records from a partner service. External network access makes this possible. You define which hosts your code can reach, and you store the credentials it needs as Snowflake secrets. Your handler reads them at runtime through the SnowflakeSecrets API, so no credential has to be hardcoded.

Real-world handlers rarely run on a single thread. A background thread keeps an OAuth token fresh while a large query processes millions of rows. A thread pool calls an API in parallel. An AWS, Kafka or HTTP client library authenticates on its own internal threads. Until now, secrets had to be read on the handler's main thread. To use these patterns, you had to fetch every credential up front and pass it to the threads that needed it.

Starting now, the following secret types can be read directly from child threads and forked processes: generic strings, username/password, WIF and OAuth tokens. This works in both Python and Java handlers.

This post covers the patterns this unlocks. It then walks through a Java UDF that uses a background thread to keep a Spotify OAuth token fresh while it looks up the top tracks for each artist in a table.

Use cases

The old restriction forced you to read every secret on the main thread and pass it around. With that gone, a few patterns become straightforward:

Pulling data for hours without token expiry interruptions easily. Keep credentials fresh on long-running jobs by having a background thread which periodically calls getOAuthAccessToken (or another secret API) so tokens do not expire mid-query. This is the most common case.

Keep credentials fresh on long-running jobs by having a background thread which periodically calls (or another secret API) so tokens do not expire mid-query. This is the most common case. Third-party software development kits (SDKs) that spawn their own threads: This is probably the biggest practical one. HTTP clients, AWS/GCP/Azure SDKs, Kafka clients, JDBC pools and OAuth libraries often refresh tokens or run I/O on an internal executor.

This is probably the biggest practical one. HTTP clients, AWS/GCP/Azure SDKs, Kafka clients, JDBC pools and OAuth libraries often refresh tokens or run I/O on an internal executor. Authentication from worker threads: Parallel HTTP calls, thread pools, or CompletableFuture work can each fetch the secret they need instead of sharing a value captured on the main thread.

Parallel HTTP calls, thread pools, or work can each fetch the secret they need instead of sharing a value captured on the main thread. Bookkeeping and side channels: A daemon thread that logs, retries, or talks to a second service can authenticate on its own, without blocking the handler’s main path.

A daemon thread that logs, retries, or talks to a second service can authenticate on its own, without blocking the handler’s main path. Fan out to several destinations with different secrets: One handler talks to CRM, ticketing, and a warehouse API in parallel, each with its own secret. Worker threads should each call SnowflakeSecrets for the credential they need rather than the main thread preloading every secret and passing a bag of credentials around.

The following secret types work from child threads and forked processes: generic strings, username/password, WIF and OAuth.

Example

Let’s look at an example. Suppose that we want to create an external access UDF that connects to Spotify and analyzes the top tracks for artists.

We first register an app on the Spotify Developer Dashboard to get CLIENT_ID and CLIENT_SECRET .

Step 1: Create a security integration