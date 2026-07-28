Architecting for Governance Interoperability in Multi-Engine Lakehouses

The ideal state is one universal catalog with governance and the ability to mix and match compute engines depending on the use case. This vision informs Snowflake's work with the ecosystem in both the Iceberg and Polaris communities, and how we are developing Horizon Catalog. However, the reality for most enterprises with multiple data platforms is this: Each platform needs to maintain its own source of truth.

Part of why this is hard is because historically, vendors built their compute and catalog as a tightly coupled stack. That coupling enabled real performance and governance capabilities — it wasn't accidental. But it also means decoupling is nontrivial engineering work, and progress across the ecosystem is uneven.

To their credit, vendors have been investing here. Snowflake is currently one of the few major platforms that fully support bidirectional IRC — inbound being where it acts as a server for external catalog and engines, and outbound being where it acts as a client interacting with external Iceberg REST catalogs, as well as supporting full read and write for both directions. That means external engines can read and write to Snowflake-managed Iceberg and Snowflake can read and write to external IRC compatible catalogs. Other vendors have only implemented parts of the spec — for example, Databricks Unity Catalog supports inbound IRC (that is, where it behaves like a server) read/write via Unity Catalog however doesn't support outbound IRC (that is, where it behaves like a client) and doesn't support writing to external Iceberg catalogs; AWS supports both inbound and outbound IRC for Glue but only has documented support for inbound IRC for S3 tables. Full bidirectional support with credential vending isn't universally available yet. As explained in the summary blog, the more you rely on interoperability guarantees in production, the more important IRC bidirectional compliance is.

Where full decoupling isn't yet possible, federation becomes the workaround. And federation comes with technical considerations that most teams don't discover until they're in production. For architects considering federation, it is important to understand current ecosystem gaps, the impact and potential paths to overcoming the lack of aligned standards until the community resolves these issues.

Cache and async considerations

Most current federation strategies cache metadata from a source catalog locally, close to the compute engine. While fast, it introduces two distinct problems: staleness and policy bypass.

Staleness: If a table is updated in the source, the federated engine might not see those changes for minutes or hours depending on the refresh cadence. For many analytical workloads this is acceptable. For operational workloads where freshness matters, it's not.

Policy bypass windows: If you revoke access in the source catalog, the local cache may still grant access until the next refresh cycle. In practice, the risk is bounded by the vended credential validity period. If credentials expire in 15 minutes, that's your worst-case exposure window. If the other engine doesn't support credential vending and needs long-lived credentials, this is even worse because the revokee still has access via the other engine until you also revoke the access there. This consideration informs Snowflake's strong recommendation to only platform your data based on support for full bidirectional IRC support for both access and vended credentials. For many workloads the policy bypass window within vended credentials is an acceptable risk. For regulated data with strict revocation requirements, it isn't.

The refresh model matters here. Async refresh (periodic polling) gives you stale data and the widest security bypass window. Sync or just-in-time refresh (checking the source catalog before query execution) narrows both significantly — the engine still caches locally for performance, but validates freshness against the source catalog at query time. The trade-off is latency and load on the master catalog. For data that requires low to no staleness or is security-sensitive, it's the right trade.

Snowflake's Catalog-Linked Database implementation illustrates one way to close the latency gap: Just-in-time Refresh plus Intelligent Polling (in private preview at time of writing) validates metadata against the source catalog at query time, while adaptive background polling varies the frequency, based on each table's actual change rate. When the just-in-time refresh check fires, the cache is already warm — it resolves a delta, not a cold fetch. The result is fresh reads and a narrow bypass window, without the raw latency cost that makes pure run-time catalog calls potentially problematic at scale.

Identity and policy exchange considerations

Even with just-in-time refresh solving the staleness problem, harder issues remain, and they're about identity and policies, not data freshness. The first should almost be a hard prerequisite: Get identity wrong and nothing downstream holds. The other two are federation problems where, depending on your architecture, solving just one is often sufficient:

Standardize your IdP first: This is the prerequisite that makes governance interoperability possible. If users from different platforms live in different identity systems, universal governance isn't achievable, regardless of what catalog technology you layer on top, without the complexity of building and maintaining identity mapping. You can't enforce user-level policy or produce a human-attributable audit trail through a federated path without it.

Impersonation: Most federation today authenticates via service account. The source catalog sees the service account, not the end user. Until every system in your lakehouse resolves authorization against the actual user's identity (which requires a shared IdP across all platforms), you can't enforce user-level policies through a federated path. Just-in-time refresh doesn't solve this.

Policy exchange: This is the ability for a source catalog to send not just data-access decisions, but the logic of the security policy in a format the receiving engine can enforce. This is where it gets particularly hairy. Policy logic isn't just SQL predicates. It's SQL predicates written in a specific dialect, with specific function behavior, specific null handling and specific type-coercion rules. Getting two engines to produce identical results from the same policy logic is a nontrivial problem that the ecosystem hasn't solved yet, as far as production implementation goes. This is being actively worked on in the Apache Polaris and Iceberg communities, including engineers from both Snowflake and Databricks (for example, this PR to introduce the expressions spec), but the initial scope is intentionally somewhat narrow and it is not implemented by any engine or library yet (at the time of writing). The challenge here is twofold. First, the community must agree on a mechanism for policy exchange, and then it must overcome the dialect uniformity problem.

Conclusion

Historically, compute and catalog were a package deal. You couldn't use a vendor's engine without its proprietary metadata layer. That coupling was the original walled garden — and it's what made platform migrations so expensive.

The shift, however, is happening now. Organizations can soon pick a single universal catalog as their governance source of truth, then plug in compute engines based on the best cost and performance for the workload. One catalog. Pluggable compute.

This matters for customers in three specific ways:

Migrations become more portable. When the catalog is independent of the compute layer, switching engines doesn't require a data migration. You simply point the new engine at the existing catalog. That said, this eliminates the storage layer of a migration, not the business logic layer. Views, UDFs, stored procedures and metric definitions still live inside specific engines and still need to be translated or rebuilt. That's its own problem — and one we cover in depth in the business logic deep dive. You use the right tool for the job. Without catalog decoupling, choosing a new compute engine means creating a new data silo. With catalog decoupling, specialization is free. Governance is defined once. Security policies, classification tags, lineage — defined in the catalog, enforced by every engine that reads from it.

This model is likely to be realized soon only because of the broad adoption of the Iceberg spec. By standardizing how an engine communicates with a catalog, the proprietary friction is gone. Snowflake's Horizon Catalog embeds a managed version of Apache Polaris, which means external engines can both read and write to Snowflake-managed Iceberg via standard IRC. Additionally, because we've invested in being a good citizen in the interoperable lakehouse space, Snowflake can both read and write to external IRC-compatible catalogs.

When evaluating vendors: Look for bidirectional interoperability for both read and write. Can the platform expose an IRC-compliant catalog endpoint to external engines to allow those engines to read and write, and can it consume an IRC-compliant catalog endpoint to read and write? A vendor that only exposes an IRC endpoint without supporting integration with external catalogs is still building a walled garden — they've just moved it from the storage layer to the catalog layer.

Inbound-only IRC is the faster thing to build and the more self-serving one: It lets external engines into your catalog without obligating you to interoperate with anyone else's. Full bidirectional support is more work and offers no lock-in advantage, which is exactly why it's the better signal of a vendor that intends to act as a good interoperable citizen rather than trying to leverage lock-in in order to become the new center of gravity.

If you're architecting a multi-engine lakehouse, pressure-test it against these nine questions. The ones you can't answer confidently likely expose where your actual risk sits.

The architect's governance checklist

The revocation gap: When you revoke a user's access to a sensitive table, how many minutes does it take for that change to propagate to every engine? Are you comfortable with that window for a compliance audit? Policy drift: If a row-level security policy is defined in your primary catalog, how do you guarantee a secondary engine enforces the exact same logic? Silent corruption: What do you plan to put in place to prevent an engine from writing data that violates a NOT NULL constraint defined in your source catalog? Classification blind spots: When you tag a column as PII, do your other engines recognize that tag — or do they see raw data? The "who" problem: Can you produce a single audit trail showing what a human user (not a service account) read last month across all tools? End-to-end lineage: Does your lineage graph stop at the vendor's edge, or can you see the external engine transformation that fed the downstream table? Identity standardization: Is every compute engine in your architecture connected to the same IdP? The right to be forgotten: When a GDPR deletion request comes in, can you verify every derivative and cached version of that data has been purged across all catalogs? Logic uniformity: If a column filter contains complex SQL logic, have you verified every engine's function behaves identically?

Most digital-native companies with large data engineering teams have built their way around these gaps — custom plumbing, dedicated headcount, internal tooling that they maintain. For the majority of organizations, though, that's not a realistic path. If you can't answer most of these questions confidently today, you're not behind — you're simply where most of the industry is.

The bottom line: Iceberg gives you everything you want at the storage layer — portability, open format, no vendor lock-in on your data. But for governance, simultaneous multi-engine access with consistent policy enforcement isn't solved yet. The community is actively working on it. It will get there. But architectures that assume it's already there will hit these gaps in production.

The data is already interoperable. The governance layer is catching up.

To learn more, check out An Architect's Guide to Multi-Engine Lakehouses: What's Solved and What Isn't, which is a brief summary of all three pillars, and the other deep investigations into data interoperability and business logic interoperability.