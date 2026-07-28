Managing Business Logic Interoperability in Multi-Engine Lakehouses

Iceberg views are a real step forward from having no shared view mechanism at all. It also stops well short of solving the problem. The spec is a metadata container: It stores what you give it, with no translation layer, no behavioral normalization and no mechanism to verify that multiple dialect representations actually produce the same results. If you store a Spark SQL representation and a Trino SQL representation of the same view, keeping them semantically equivalent as both the underlying data and the business logic evolve is entirely your responsibility.

The deeper issue, covered in detail in the cross-engine behavioral differences section above, is that even identical SQL text can produce different results across engines. The behavioral divergences described there (null ordering, type casting, timestamp handling) all apply directly to Iceberg views. A view stored in one dialect and executed by another engine is subject to every one of those differences.

The community is actively developing an Iceberg materialized view spec with the same metadata-container architecture, specifying a SQL dialect, as well as adding a data dimension to the problem. The materialized output is a physical Iceberg table, so you inherit both the business logic and data interoperability issues.

The community is actively working on closing these gaps. The Iceberg view spec already supports storing multiple dialect representations per view, but today that's practically only accessible via the Java ViewBuilder API. Engines like Spark and Trino only write a single dialect through SQL. Making multi-dialect authoring easier via PyIceberg and engine-level SQL support is an ongoing discussion, but the conversation in the community has evolved. The community has also recently merged a structured expressions spec that represents value expressions as structured signatures rather than dialect-specific SQL text, which is covered in the "Open problems and active work" section below.

Pragmatic guidance

Iceberg views are worth using as a catalog-level registry for view definitions; having view metadata in the catalog rather than scattered across engine-specific catalogs is a genuine organizational improvement. But don't rely on them for cross-engine consistency without additional discipline. If a view encodes high-stakes business logic, either: (a) physicalize it as a table so all engines read the same precomputed result; or (b) designate one engine as the authoritative source for that view, and treat the Iceberg view as documentation rather than an executable contract across engines. If you do maintain multiple dialect representations, build cross-engine regression tests that compare results on representative data and run them on a schedule; the drift is silent and gradual.

Iceberg UDFs

The Iceberg community has also specified a SQL UDF metadata format that follows the same architectural pattern as views: Store the function body, its SQL dialect, input/output types and versioning metadata in the catalog. Like views, UDFs can store multiple representations for different dialects. The spec is published, but no major engine has shipped support yet; this is earlier in its lifecycle than Iceberg views.

The more structural challenge is that the Iceberg UDF spec only covers SQL UDFs. In practice, many UDFs that encode critical business logic are written in Python, Java or Scala. SQL UDFs have the same dialect divergence problem as SQL views: The function body is SQL text, and the same behavioral differences (type casting, null handling, function semantics) apply. Non-SQL UDFs add another dimension. Python UDFs have relatively broad support across engines (Snowpark, Spark, Trino, DuckDB all support them), though the registration mechanisms and runtime environments differ. But other languages are less portable. Scala UDFs, for example, have no equivalent in Trino or DuckDB. For non-SQL UDFs to become portable via the Iceberg spec, the spec would first need to support non-SQL languages as representation types, and the community would need to converge on a common invocation contract across engines. That's a harder problem than SQL dialect translation, though in many cases the core function logic is already portable; it's the wiring around it (type declarations, serialization, available libraries) that isn't.

Pragmatic guidance

Treat UDFs as engine-locked for now. If a UDF encodes critical business logic, that's one of the stronger arguments for routing that workload through a single engine rather than attempting cross-engine portability. Where necessary, physicalize the logic via a pipeline that writes results to a table so all engines inherently get the same answer.

Semantic layer and Apache Ossie (incubating)

Before covering Ossie specifically, it's worth disambiguating a term: Semantic layer. Semantic layer means different things to different people. Some use it to mean a metric definitions layer. Some use it to mean a BI modeling layer (LookML, Cube, AtScale). Some use it to mean the full stack of business logic on top of raw tables. For this post, the functional pieces that a "semantic layer" typically refers to are covered individually: View-based transformations are covered in the Iceberg views section above; access policies are covered in the governance deep dive; and metric and dimension definitions are covered below. What matters is the specific interoperability problem for each, not the umbrella term.

Ossie is the most significant initiative addressing semantic layer definition portability. With contributions since its inception from Snowflake, alongside Salesforce, dbt Labs and others in 2025, the working group has grown to include more than 50 organizations: Databricks, Cube, AtScale, Dremio, Starburst, Collibra, Oracle and many others have joined since founding. The breadth of participation signals genuine industry alignment, not a single-vendor initiative.

The spec is live under Apache 2.0 licensing: a declarative YAML-based standard that defines semantic models, data sets, metrics, dimensions, relationships and AI context in a vendor-neutral format. Metric expressions support dialect annotations, so a metric can carry its calculation in ANSI SQL (or other dialects) alongside the semantic metadata. The initiative has a public roadmap with active working groups developing metric semantics (aggregation, grain, cumulative metrics), catalog integration (including an Apache Polaris converter) and ontology/conceptual interoperability. Future roadmap efforts cover a semantic query language and reference engine, and AI-native context for grounded query generation. Converters for Snowflake, dbt, Apache Polaris and Salesforce exist. Snowflake, for one, already offers bidirectional support: the SYSTEM$CREATE_SEMANTIC_VIEW_FROM_OSSIE_YAML stored procedure (in public preview at time of publication) builds a native semantic view from an Ossie model, and the SYSTEM$READ_OSSIE_YAML_FROM_SEMANTIC_VIEW function (public preview at publication time) exports an existing semantic view back to Ossie YAML, so a definition can round-trip between the open spec and a governed engine object. The initiative has already transitioned to foundation-led governance as an incubating project in the Apache Software Foundation.

What Ossie covers directly addresses the CFO-gets-different-numbers scenario from the current state assessment: If "recognized revenue" is defined once in an Ossie model and consumed by every tool in the stack, the definition doesn't drift. That's the highest-value slice of business logic interoperability.

What Ossie does not cover today: UDFs, stored procedures, procedural logic and transformation logic. Metrics are important, arguably the highest-value category, but they're one category. Organizations that adopt Ossie will have metric consistency across tools but still face the drift problem for everything else discussed in this post. The scope limitation is deliberate and appropriate for a first initiative; it's a step in the right direction that should be taken into account when planning your architecture.

Pragmatic guidance

Ossie defines the standard, but a standard still has to be implemented and governed somewhere, and that requirement holds, no matter whose tools you use: Metric and dimension definitions need to live as first-class, governed objects, defined once at the source, so an AI agent asked for "ARR" resolves against a single authoritative definition instead of grabbing whichever revenue field it lands on, and every consumer, BI tool or agent, inherits that one definition rather than reimplementing it. You can build this yourself, but it means standing up and maintaining a governed definition store that every engine and tool resolves against, and keeping it in sync as definitions change. If you'd rather not, Snowflake provides this capability out of the box through Horizon Context. Definitions live as native, governed semantic objects and because Snowflake semantic views are easily round-tripped to and from Ossie YAML (see stored procedure and function above), adopting it now doesn't wall you off from the open standard as it matures.

For organizations operating across multiple engines or prioritizing cross-vendor portability long-term, Apache Ossie (incubating) is the most promising path and worth tracking closely given the breadth of industry participation.

In the meantime, the pragmatic approach remains the same as the broader guidance in this post: Centralize authoritative metric definitions in a single engine or semantic layer, and treat other consumers as downstream, or physicalize the logic. dbt and SQLMesh can also help here by managing metric definitions as code and generating per-engine SQL from a single source, though they're limited to the transformations they manage and don't solve behavioral divergence. For organizations evaluating semantic layer platforms (Cube, AtScale and others in the Ossie working group), watch for native Ossie spec support as a signal of long-term portability.