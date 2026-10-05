Aggregation pipelines are one of the most common patterns we see among Dynamic Tables customers: rollups of orders to the customer, sessions to the account, sensor readings to the device. Define the GROUP BY in a Dynamic Table and the pipeline stays fresh automatically. No refresh logic to write.

Snowflake has made this pattern meaningfully faster. For supported aggregates at the top of a Dynamic Table's definition, Snowflake now refreshes by building on the values already stored instead of recomputing affected groups from scratch.

It’s automatic — there is no new keyword and no option to set. The improvement applies on its own when a definition has the right shape. What follows is how that works:

The part of incremental refresh that isn't obvious

Take a Dynamic Table that keeps a running total of energy consumption as well as the peak reading per meter: