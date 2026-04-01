AI-driven growth will reshape enterprise data estates in both size and complexity. Frontier models and the applications built around them will depend on a growing network of databases, tables, semantic views, Cortex Search services and agents, each holding data that will be essential to recovery during a service disruption. As these workloads move into production, teams face a widening recovery footprint without more time to meet their recovery objectives, putting pressure on replication to keep pace with both rising data volumes and multiplying objects.

Recovery also carries a security requirement: applications must resume with appropriate access controls in place. As AI workloads reach more enterprise data, recovery planning needs to account for who can access that data and how those permissions carry into the recovery environment.

With faster replication and contractually backed recovery commitments for eligible workloads, Snowflake is raising the bar for enterprise readiness in AI data platforms.

Snowflake's next generation of account replication — Optimized Refresh and RPO Assurance, both now generally available — can help customers modernize their most critical workloads while supporting the recovery requirements their businesses depend on.

A new engine for faster replication

A brand-new, high-performance replication engine powers both Optimized Refresh and RPO Assurance. Select customer workloads in preview have seen improvements ranging from 1.6x to more than 20x compared with the previous generation. Results varied by workload configuration. Faster refreshes are designed to keep recovery environments current and reduce the volume of data that needs to be caught up after failover, helping enterprises support their recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) requirements during a service disruption.

That performance builds on Snowflake’s account replication capabilities across regions and clouds. Customers can replicate databases alongside users, roles, supported privilege grants, network policies and supported security integrations. Including these controls and their dependencies in the recovery configuration helps teams preserve governed access through failover and reduces the need to reconstruct permissions during a disruption.

Optimized Refresh for broad disaster recovery coverage

Optimized Refresh is designed to meet the disaster recovery needs of most Snowflake workloads, from production analytics to data pipelines and AI applications. It is designed to be cost efficient and to deliver predictably low RPOs on a best-effort basis, with refresh schedules you control.