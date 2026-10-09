The stress test: If a pipeline can't overfit 160 tasks, don't trust it on 20,000

In supervised fine-tuning, a model that can't overfit a small training set points to a bug. RL for long agent tasks has no such routine check, and an early reward curve can hide a recipe that later loses what it learned. So we made overfitting our stress test: 160 R2E-Gym tasks that Qwen3.5-4B solves at least once in four attempts, trained for up to hundreds of epochs.

Two public recipes, adapted to our model and task pool, both climb to about 70% reward, and neither holds it (Figure 1, left). The asynchronous Prime-RL SWE example collapses by epoch 11. The synchronous SkyRL Mini-SWE example falls from 70% to 36% within two updates, then recovers.

This matters beyond the testbed. If a recipe keeps losing tasks it has already solved, it never gets to 100%, even on tasks it can solve. And a full data set still contains such tasks. More data or a bigger model won't fix a leaky recipe.

Fixing the feedback: Don't let the harness launder bad turns into reward

Gated reward: Harnesses often help a model past a malformed turn with a hint and let the rollout continue. If the rollout then succeeds, the invalid turns share its reward. We instead end a rollout at the first invalid format, duplicate tool call or exhausted budget, with zero reward, and require an explicit submission. Training climbs steadily to a 74.5% plateau, then starts to collapse at epoch 42 as format problems appear (Figure 2).

Raw format check: That gate checks each tool call after the parser has read it, and parsers are forgiving: they repair many malformed calls, which then run and can earn reward. When we fed 13 deliberately malformed tool calls through the training paths of four public RL frameworks, most still ran. So we also check the raw tokens the model produced. Training no longer collapses, but reward now holds around 80%. The rest was to fix the system.

Fixing the system: In async RL, the system is part of the optimizer

In synchronous RL, system efficiency only changes how fast training runs. In asynchronous RL, it also changes what the optimizer learns from, and three fixes mattered:

Match the numerics: Qwen3.5 carries a recurrent state that is rewritten at every token, and by default the inference engine stores it at lower precision than the trainer. Keeping it in FP32 on both sides more than halves the disagreement between their token probabilities, at no cost in speed.

Qwen3.5 carries a recurrent state that is rewritten at every token, and by default the inference engine stores it at lower precision than the trainer. Keeping it in FP32 on both sides more than halves the disagreement between their token probabilities, at no cost in speed. Rebuild caches after every weight update: Otherwise a rollout that spans an update keeps generating from caches computed by the old weights. We recompute them, so every token comes from the current model.

Otherwise a rollout that spans an update keeps generating from caches computed by the old weights. We recompute them, so every token comes from the current model. Place work by load: Our router pinned each rollout to one of six inference engines to reuse its cache, and one engine ended up with 186 requests while the others had eight. Work stuck behind it went stale and was thrown away. Sending work to the least-loaded engine cut discarded rollouts from 27 to under one per update and nearly halved the time per update, from 22 to 11.6 minutes.

Together, these fixes make up our full recipe, which fits the pool at about 96% and holds it (Figure 2).