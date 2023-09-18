As data continues to become more complex, it is critical to have effective ways to present this information. With the explosion of AI/ML, users want to be able to interact with their data and ML models. However, building such data apps has not been easy. Any data practitioner or product owner will attest to how it takes a lot of steps to build a data app. Business users come with questions and problems that they need answered with data. Historically that would involve working with a tooling team or trying to fit something into a presentation. The product owners work with tooling teams, which are often understaffed and have backlog requests that run into months. Getting from idea to data insight has often been a long, complex, expensive and exhausting process.

Enter Streamlit 🎈

Streamlit is an open-source library that turns Python scripts into shareable web apps in minutes. No front-end experience is needed and apps are written in pure Python. Over the past couple of years, Streamlit has become the standard for Python-based data app development with 80% adoption in the Fortune 50 and with hundreds of thousands of developers.