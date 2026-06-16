Blog/Abhi Saini
Senior Product Manager, Snowflake
Abhi Saini
Abhi Saini is a Senior Product Manager at Snowflake, where he focuses on the Streamlit in Snowflake integration. Before joining Snowflake, Abhi was a Group Product Manager at Streamlit and has worked in product, data science, and engineering roles at Apple, Hulu-Disney, and Factset. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University.
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JUN 16, 2026Product and Technology
Build and Deploy Faster with Snowflake Apps
Claire Peracchio +2
JUN 17, 2024Product and Technology
Streamlit in Snowflake: Improved Customization, Performance and AI Capabilities
Abhi Saini
SEP 18, 2023Product and Technology
Streamlit in Snowflake: Build Data and AI Apps on the Data Cloud with Python
Abhi Saini