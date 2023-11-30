Best Practices for Migrating Historical Data to Snowflake

At TCS, we help companies shift their enterprise data warehouse (EDW) platforms to the cloud as well as offering IT services. We’re extremely familiar with just how tricky a cloud migration can be, especially when it involves moving historical business data.

Choosing a migration approach involves balancing cloud strategy, architecture needs and business priorities. But there are additional considerations when dealing with historical business data. This data has typically undergone multiple cycles of redesign, changes and upgrades, and its volume is often measured in terabytes or petabytes. Business contextual frameworks and design patterns are tightly bound to existing data models, and regulatory requirements may demand that historical data be stored as is and remain readily available for auditing.

A “lift and shift” migration approach handles all of these requirements by moving the business workload and data together. This simplifies change management and reduces impact and downtime for the rest of the business. Migrating historical data with the right quality and format ensures readiness for reporting as well as data readiness for use in AI applications. By leveraging the data for AI, an enterprise can fast-track the journey around ML workloads—predictive, prescriptive, descriptive and cognitive analytics. And when moving to Snowflake, you get the advantage of the Data Cloud’s architectural benefits (flexibility, scalability and high performance) as well as availability across multiple cloud providers and global regions.

In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the details that can help decision-makers successfully plan and execute an optimal lift-and-shift cloud data migration strategy for their business. We’ll also present some best practices for overcoming common migration challenges and provide an overview of migrating historical data to Snowflake using the TCS Daezmo solution suite.