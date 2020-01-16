CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE create_view_over_json (TABLE_NAME varchar, COL_NAME varchar, VIEW_NAME varchar, COLUMN_CASE varchar, COLUMN_TYPE varchar) RETURNS VARCHAR LANGUAGE javascript AS $$ // CREATE_VIEW_OVER_JSON - Craig Warman, Snowflake Computing, DEC 2019 // // This stored procedure creates a view on a table that contains JSON data in a column. // of type VARIANT. It can be used for easily generating views that enable access to // this data for BI tools without the need for manual view creation based on the underlying // JSON document structure. // // Parameters: // TABLE_NAME - Name of table that contains the semi-structured data. // COL_NAME - Name of VARIANT column in the aforementioned table. // VIEW_NAME - Name of view to be created by this stored procedure. // COLUMN_CASE - Defines whether or not view column name case will match // that of the corresponding JSON document attributes. When // set to 'uppercase cols' the view column name for a JSON // document attribute called "City.Coord.Lon" would be generated // as "CITY_COORD_LON", but if this parameter is set to // 'match col case' then it would be generated as "City_Coord_Lon". // COLUMN_TYPE - The datatypes of columns generated for the view will match // those of the corresponding JSON data attributes if this param- // eter is set to 'match datatypes'. But when this parameter is // set to 'string datatypes' then the datatype of all columns // in the resulting view will be set to STRING (VARCHAR) or ARRAY. // // Usage Example: // call create_view_over_json('db.schema.semistruct_data', 'variant_col', 'db.schema.semistruct_data_vw', 'match col case', 'match datatypes'); // // Important notes: // - JSON documents may contain attributes that are actually reserved words, which // may cause SQL compilation errors to be thrown during the CREATE VIEW execution. // The easiest work-around in this case is to specify the 'match col case' for the // COLUMN_CASE parameter since this causes column names to be enclosed by double // quotes when the view is generated. // - Sometimes there cases where the JSON documents attributes with the same name // but actually contain data with different datatypes. For example, one document // might have an attribute that contains the value "1" while another document // has the same attribute with a value of "none". This may lead to problems since // Snowflake will interpret the datatype of the first document as being numeric, // while the second would be a string value. Specifying 'string datatypes' for the // COLUMN_TYPE parameter should help alleviate such issues. // - Column names for arrays in the JSON document structure will be prefixed by the // path to the array. For example, consider a simple array such as: // "code": { // "rgb": [255,255,0] // The corresponding view columns in this case would be code_rgb_0, code_rgb_1, and // code_rgb_2. // - Column names for object arrays are similarly generated. For example, consider an // object array such as: // contact: { // phone: [ // { type: "work", number:"404-555-1234" }, // { type: "mobile", number:"770-555-1234" } // The corresponding view columns in this case would be contact_phone_type and // contact_phone_number. // - This procedure will work for arrays that are one level deep in the JSON structure. // Nested arrays will be materialized in the view as columns of type ARRAY. // - This procedure does not provide provisions for handling cases where multiple JSON // document schemas exist within a given dataset. In other words, the views it // generates reflect "flattened" versions of all the underlying JSON document schemas // found within the given dataset. Multi-schema support could be added by // implementing a pre-process step whereby JSON document records are written to // separate columns (or tables) based on their schema prior to generating // corresponding views with this procedure, possibly through the use of materialized // views. An alternative approach would be to add WHERE clauses to this procedure's // element and array queries so as to isolate the proper JSON schema for each // execution (note that this would require inclusion of corresponding WHERE clauses // in the generated views as well). // - Execution of this procedure may take an extended period of time for very // large datasets, or for datasets with a wide variety of document attributes // (since the view will have a large number of columns) // // Attribution: // I leveraged code developed by Alan Eldridge as the basis for this stored procedure. var alias_dbl_quote = ""; var path_name = "regexp_replace(regexp_replace(f.path,'\\\\[(.+)\\\\]'),'(\\\\w+)','\"\\\\1\"')" // This generates paths with levels enclosed by double quotes (ex: "path"."to"."element"). It also strips any bracket-enclosed array element references (like "[0]") var attribute_type = "DECODE (substr(typeof(f.value),1,1),'A','ARRAY','B','BOOLEAN','I','FLOAT','D','FLOAT','STRING')"; // This generates column datatypes of ARRAY, BOOLEAN, FLOAT, and STRING only var alias_name = "REGEXP_REPLACE(REGEXP_REPLACE(f.path, '\\\\[(.+)\\\\]'),'[^a-zA-Z0-9]','_')" ; // This generates column aliases based on the path var table_list = TABLE_NAME; var col_list = ""; var array_num = 0; if (COLUMN_CASE.toUpperCase().charAt(0) == 'M') { alias_dbl_quote = "\""; } // COLUMN_CASE parameter is set to 'match col case' so add double quotes around view column alias name if (COLUMN_TYPE.toUpperCase().charAt(0) == 'S') { attribute_type = "DECODE (typeof(f.value),'ARRAY','ARRAY','STRING')"; } // COLUMN_TYPE parameter is set to 'string datatypes' so typecast to STRING instead of value returned by TYPEPOF function // Build a query that returns a list of elements which will be used to build the column list for the CREATE VIEW statement var element_query = "SELECT DISTINCT

" + path_name + " AS path_name,

" + attribute_type + " AS attribute_type,

" + alias_name + " AS alias_name

" + "FROM

" + TABLE_NAME + ",

" + "LATERAL FLATTEN(" + COL_NAME + ", RECURSIVE=>true) f

" + "WHERE TYPEOF(f.value) != 'OBJECT'

" + "AND NOT contains(f.path,'[') "; // This prevents traversal down into arrays // Run the query... var element_stmt = snowflake.createStatement({sqlText:element_query}); var element_res = element_stmt.execute(); // ...And loop through the list that was returned while (element_res.next()) { // Add any non-array elements and datatypes to the column list // They will look something like this when added: // col_name:"name"."first"::STRING as "name_first", // col_name:"name"."last"::STRING as "name_last" // Note that double-quotes around the column aliases will be added // only when the COLUMN_CASE parameter is set to 'match col case' if (element_res.getColumnValue(2) != 'ARRAY') { if (col_list != "") { col_list += ",

";} col_list += COL_NAME + ":" + element_res.getColumnValue(1); // Start with the element path name col_list += "::" + element_res.getColumnValue(2); // Add the datatype col_list += " as " + alias_dbl_quote + element_res.getColumnValue(3) + alias_dbl_quote; // And finally the element alias } // Array elements get handled in the following section: else { array_num++; var simple_array_col_list = ""; var object_array_col_list = ""; // Build a query that returns the elements in the current array var array_query = "SELECT DISTINCT

"+ path_name + " AS path_name,

" + attribute_type + " AS attribute_type,

" + alias_name + " AS attribute_name,

" + "f.index

" + "FROM

" + TABLE_NAME + ",

" + "LATERAL FLATTEN(" + COL_NAME + ":" + element_res.getColumnValue(1) + ", RECURSIVE=>true) f

" + "WHERE REGEXP_REPLACE(f.path, '.+(\\\\w+\\\\[.+\\\\]).+', 'SubArrayEle') != 'SubArrayEle' "; // This prevents return of elements of nested arrays (the entire array will be returned in this case) // Run the query... var array_stmt = snowflake.createStatement({sqlText:array_query}); var array_res = array_stmt.execute(); // ...And loop through the list that was returned. // Add array elements and datatypes to the column list // The way that they're added depends on the type of array: // // Simple arrays: // These are lists of values that are addressible by their index number // For example: // "code": { // "rgb": [255,255,0] // These will be added to the view column list like so: // col_name:"code"."rgb"[0]::FLOAT as code_rgb_0, // col_name:"code"."rgb"[1]::FLOAT as code_rgb_1, // col_name:"code"."rgb"[2]::FLOAT as code_rgb_2 // // Object arrays: // Collections of objects that addressible by key // For example: // contact: { // phone: [ // { type: "work", number:"404-555-1234" }, // { type: "mobile", number:"770-555-1234" } // These will be added to the view column list like so: // a1.value:"type"::STRING as "phone_type", // a1.value:"number"::STRING as "phone_number" // Along with an additional LATERAL FLATTEN construct in the table list: // FROM mydatabase.public.contacts, // LATERAL FLATTEN(json_data:"contact"."phone") a1; // while (array_res.next()) { if (array_res.getColumnValue(1).substring(1) == "") { // The element path name is empty, so this is a simple array element if (simple_array_col_list != "") { simple_array_col_list += ",

";} simple_array_col_list += COL_NAME + ":" + element_res.getColumnValue(1); // Start with the element path name simple_array_col_list += "[" + array_res.getColumnValue(4) + "]"; // Add the array index simple_array_col_list += "::" + array_res.getColumnValue(2); // Add the datatype simple_array_col_list += " as " + alias_dbl_quote + element_res.getColumnValue(3) + "_" + array_res.getColumnValue(4) + alias_dbl_quote; // And finally the element alias - Note that the array alias is added as a prefix to ensure uniqueness } else { // This is an object array element if (object_array_col_list != "") { object_array_col_list += ",

";} object_array_col_list += "a" + array_num + ".value:" + array_res.getColumnValue(1).substring(1); // Start with the element name (minus the leading '.' character) object_array_col_list += "::" + array_res.getColumnValue(2); // Add the datatype object_array_col_list += " as " + alias_dbl_quote + element_res.getColumnValue(3) + array_res.getColumnValue(3) + alias_dbl_quote; // And finally the element alias - Note that the array alias is added as a prefix to ensure uniqueness } } // If no object array elements were found then add the simple array elements to the // column list... if (object_array_col_list == "") { if (col_list != "") { col_list += ",

"; } col_list += simple_array_col_list; } // ...otherwise, add the object array elements to the column list along with a // LATERAL FLATTEN clause that references the current array to the table list else { if (col_list != "") { col_list += ",

"; } col_list += object_array_col_list; table_list += ",

LATERAL FLATTEN(" + COL_NAME + ":" + element_res.getColumnValue(1) + ") a" + array_num; } } } // Now build the CREATE VIEW statement var view_ddl = "CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW " + VIEW_NAME + " AS

" + "SELECT

" + col_list + "

" + "FROM " + table_list; // Now run the CREATE VIEW statement var view_stmt = snowflake.createStatement({sqlText:view_ddl}); var view_res = view_stmt.execute(); return view_res.next(); $$;