create or replace procedure create_view_over_json (TABLE_NAME varchar, COL_NAME varchar, VIEW_NAME varchar) returns varchar language javascript as $ // CREATE_VIEW_OVER_JSON - Craig Warman, Snowflake Computing, DEC 2019 // // This stored procedure creates a view on a table that contains JSON data in a column. // of type VARIANT. It can be used for easily generating views that enable access to // this data for BI tools without the need for manual view creation based on the underlying // JSON document structure. // // Parameters: // TABLE_NAME - Name of table that contains the semi-structured data. // COL_NAME - Name of VARIANT column in the aforementioned table. // VIEW_NAME - Name of view to be created by this stored procedure. // // Usage Example: // call create_view_over_json('db.schema.semistruct_data', 'variant_col', 'db.schema.semistruct_data_vw'); // // Important notes: // - This is the "basic" version of a more sophisticated procedure. Its primary purpose // is to illustrate the view generation concept. // - This version of the procedure does not support: // - Column case preservation (all view column names will be case-insensitive). // - JSON document attributes that are SQL reserved words (like TYPE or NUMBER). // - "Exploding" arrays into separate view columns - instead, arrays are simply // materialized as view columns of type ARRAY. // - Execution of this procedure may take an extended period of time for very // large datasets, or for datasets with a wide variety of document attributes // (since the view will have a large number of columns). // // Attribution: // I leveraged code developed by Alan Eldridge as the basis for this stored procedure. var path_name = "regexp_replace(regexp_replace(f.path,'\\\\[(.+)\\\\]'),'(\\\\w+)','"\\\\1\"')" // This generates paths with levels enclosed by double quotes (ex: "path"."to"."element"). It also strips any bracket-enclosed array element references (like "[0]") var attribute_type = "DECODE (substr(typeof(f.value),1,1),'A','ARRAY','B','BOOLEAN','I','FLOAT','D','FLOAT','STRING')"; // This generates column datatypes of ARRAY, BOOLEAN, FLOAT, and STRING only var alias_name = "REGEXP_REPLACE(REGEXP_REPLACE(f.path, '\\\\[(.+)\\\\]'),'[^a-zA-Z0-9]','_')" ; // This generates column aliases based on the path var col_list = ""; // Build a query that returns a list of elements which will be used to build the column list for the CREATE VIEW statement var element_query = "SELECT DISTINCT

" + path_name + " AS path_name,

" + attribute_type + " AS attribute_type,

" + alias_name + " AS alias_name

" + "FROM

" + TABLE_NAME + ",

" + "LATERAL FLATTEN(" + COL_NAME + ", RECURSIVE=>true) f

" + "WHERE TYPEOF(f.value) != 'OBJECT'

" + "AND NOT contains(f.path,'[') "; // This prevents traversal down into arrays; // Run the query... var element_stmt = snowflake.createStatement({sqlText:element_query}); var element_res = element_stmt.execute(); // ...And loop through the list that was returned while (element_res.next()) { // Add elements and datatypes to the column list // They will look something like this when added: // col_name:"name"."first"::STRING as name_first, // col_name:"name"."last"::STRING as name_last if (col_list != "") { col_list += ",

";} col_list += COL_NAME + ":" + element_res.getColumnValue(1); // Start with the element path name col_list += "::" + element_res.getColumnValue(2); // Add the datatype col_list += " as " + element_res.getColumnValue(3); // And finally the element alias } // Now build the CREATE VIEW statement var view_ddl = "CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW " + VIEW_NAME + " AS

" + "SELECT

" + col_list + "n\" + "FROM " + TABLE_NAME; // Now run the CREATE VIEW statement var view_stmt = snowflake.createStatement({sqlText:view_ddl}); var view_res = view_stmt.execute(); return view_res.next(); $;