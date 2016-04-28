Today we take a major step forward by extending our elastic architecture to solve another major pain point in existing on-premises and cloud data warehousing solutions: how to run massively concurrent workloads at scale in a single system.

Have you had the following experiences when building mission-critical applications that incorporate data analytics:

My application can only support a certain level of user concurrency due to the underlying data warehouse, which only allows 32-50 concurrent user queries.

To build my application, I need to acquire multiple data warehouse instances in order to isolate numerous workloads and users from each other. This adds to costs and complexity.

We have built our own scheduling policies around the data warehouse. We use query queues to control and prioritize incoming queries issued by our numerous users.

During peak times, users are getting frustrated because their requests are getting queued or fail entirely.

At Snowflake, we separate compute from storage by introducing the unique concept of virtual data warehouses. That concept makes it possible to instantly resize virtual warehouses or pause them entirely. In addition, because of that concept Snowflake is the only cloud data warehousing solution that allows concurrent workloads to run without impacting each other.