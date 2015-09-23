Snowflake ensures that transactions executed on different virtual warehouses are globally ACID, even when the same data is accessed concurrently. Readers always read the latest consistent version of data such that new or updated data is visible only once a transaction that modifies data has committed. This read consistency is ensured globally across all virtual warehouses without locks and without contention.

Each virtual warehouse can also be created, suspended, resumed, and dropped at any time without unloading and reloading data, making it possible to use a virtual warehouse only for as long as it is needed.

This unique architecture makes it possible to run multiple workloads concurrently without performance impact. Each workload, for example an ETL workload and an analytic workload, can have its own isolated resources even while operating against the same databases and tables. Not only does that mean that the ETL workload does not impact the performance of an analytic workload, but also each virtual warehouse can be sized specifically for the needs of its workloads—the virtual warehouse for ETL can be sized to provide large amounts of I/O bandwidth while the virtual warehouse for analytics can be sized to provide necessary CPU and memory resources.

Further, each virtual warehouse can be run only when needed—the virtual warehouse for ETL can be resumed only when the ETL workload needs to run, as can the virtual warehouse for analytics. You don’t need to pay for virtual warehouses when you aren’t using them.