Matthias Mueller leads Brilliant Earth’s Data Science & Insights team, overseeing analytical insights, measurement, and decision intelligence. He focuses on how the company can use data and AI to make better decisions, from marketing investment to personalization models and automated performance reporting. Before Brilliant Earth, Matthias held analytics leadership roles at several technology companies, including leading global marketing analytics at Stamps.com, ShipStation, and building an advanced analytics center of excellence at Marigold, home of Campaign Monitor and Sailthru.