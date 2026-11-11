Henrik Nielsen

Henrik is a Field CTO at Snowflake, focusing on the field between Business Strategy and Technical Capabilities. With 25 years of experience in the data and analytics industry, Henrik helps organizations understand how to get the most out of their data, from high-level strategy to hands-on architecture. In relation to Snowflake, he works on providing information and content relevant to business users, enterprise architects, C-level, in relation to interoperability topics as well as collaboration and working with data as a product (sourcing, building, packaging, deploying and delivering data products).