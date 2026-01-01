Diego Lomanto is the chief marketing officer of WRITER and a longtime enterprise-software operator whose career has moved from hands-on web development to product strategy and C-suite marketing. He helped shape UiPath's market narrative during its growth from roughly $50 million in annual revenue to more than $1 billion and an IPO, later served as CMO of Ada, and joined WRITER as its first CMO in 2024. A former professional poker player who used tournament winnings to help fund graduate school, Lomanto brings probabilistic thinking, an appetite for startup conditions, and a firm belief that AI should create room for more distinctive human judgment.