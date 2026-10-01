Chandra Nayak is a Principal Architect at Snowflake with 20 years of experience in full-stack architecture, data and AI. He’s responsible for architecting integrations with top SaaS players like Salesforce, Microsoft and SAP, bridging systems of engagement with systems of intelligence. A former Principal Engineer at Salesforce, he now drives Snowflake’s AI-first data architecture, redefining how organizations harness unstructured data and deploy multi-agent systems for real-time decisioning.