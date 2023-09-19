Alex: And it goes back to what we like to talk about with Snowflake and Alteryx, where we support workers who—even if they don’t know a coding language or have a specific skill—can start getting upskilled on best practices for knowing how to interface with these new technologies. What are some ways Snowflake and Alteryx are helping businesses develop AI capabilities?

Ahmad: For our customers, Snowflake is the main repository of data. So think of Snowflake as the central place where you can bring all sorts of data. What we’ve done over the years is enable structured and unstructured data. The key piece there is you have to be able to govern that data. Your data is very, very valuable, and you have to have a place where you keep the data governed and give the right access to the right people.

And maybe I want to transform and process in that same environment. Snowflake supports the data analysts that are writing SQL, the data engineers that are writing stuff in Python, and the data scientists that are writing in Python.

And I think where Alteryx really complements Snowflake is the UI component, where there are personas such as business analysts and data scientists who like to go and experiment very, very quickly with the visual environments as well.

Alex: So if you’re able to get your hands on the data you need, you can get started on building. You can prepare a training data set and automate the workflow using Alteryx Designer or Designer Cloud. You can put that data set in Alteryx Machine Learning. You can combine it with data from Snowflake Marketplace.

There’s so much connectivity between the two platforms that I think it’s the perfect tee-up for being able to go in and just start working with AI yourself in many ways.

Ahmad: Absolutely. I think in order to learn all this new stuff and play with it, the two tools are going to be super beneficial.

And the other thing I like about Alteryx is it gives you programmatic access as well. So for any of the technical personas, they can go in and code this stuff. And non-technical personas can use Alteryx Designer and use its ML capabilities both in Alteryx and then in Snowflake. Snowflake is also making it easy for our customers to integrate with external APIs, such as GPT4 and other commercial vendors. So that’s something I’m really excited about.

Alex: To wrap up here, what would you suggest for someone who is super new to AI and doesn’t know how to code? How can they get started?

Ahmad: There are simple use cases. The number one is definitely forecasting. If I were someone getting started, I’d start with the most simple applied ML. What is being applied in business today? It’s stuff like simple time series forecasting, regression, classification. And when I talk to customers, a lot are still in early stages of operationalizing even the classical ML use cases, like being able to better predict customer churn.

Look at these use cases being applied in business today, and that builds a solid foundation and gives you insight on how to apply the latest AI techniques. People are figuring this stuff out. It’s still super early.

Alex: Very early days. Which means it’s the perfect time to get started.

Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

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