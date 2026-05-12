Enterprises are relying on AI agents more than ever to drive productivity. But what happens when that very speed and autonomy turn against us? We’re in an age where a single, well-meaning AI mistake can delete an entire production database and its backups faster than humans can react. This risk isn't driven by agents getting worse, but instead, it's about them getting better and having more access to mission-critical systems.

The question every leader needs to be asking right now is, “What's on the other side of an AI agent’s mistake when it happens?”

The productivity bet we're all making

Agentic AI is moving from demos into load-bearing parts of the modern enterprise. Agents are writing code, modifying schemas, issuing refunds, reconciling ledgers, drafting contracts and firing off emails on behalf of their humans. The reason enterprises are leaning in is straightforward: the productivity upside is real. A workflow that once required a ticket, a specialist and a three-day turnaround is now completed in a minute.

Unlocking this level of productivity requires granting agents genuine autonomy, write access, broad operational scope and the authority to execute consequential tasks without a human bottleneck. The alternative is a human-in-the-loop on every keystroke, which is expensive.

But in human enterprise, autonomy and consequential action have always had a companion: controls. Segregation of duties. Change management. Backups. Audit trails. We didn't build those because our human employees are untrustworthy. We built them because even good employees, under pressure or by accident, can make mistakes — and the potential blast radius is too large to rely on good intentions alone.

Autonomous agents require that same rigorous scaffolding. However, while the technology is ready for deployment, most organizations have yet to build the guardrails necessary to manage it safely.

Why this gets harder from here, not easier

It would be comforting to believe the growing pains we may be dealing with today will disappear as models improve. They won't, and it's worth being honest about why.

Agents are getting more capable, which means more surface area. Expanding context windows, more reliable tool integration and sophisticated planning capabilities have fundamentally changed the stakes. That means the same agent that was restricted to read-only access in your warehouse last year can now also write to it, orchestrate across systems, and take multi-step actions with minimal supervision. Capability and blast radius scale together.

Agents are proliferating inside the enterprise. As adoption grows, enterprises will potentially have hundreds of agents, built by different teams, using different tools, with overlapping access to the same underlying data. The probability of a system failure is now a direct function of the sheer number of agents in your environment.

The line between "tool" and "actor" is rapidly vanishing. Today's AI coding assistant is tomorrow's autonomous build-and-deploy agent. Today's analytics copilot is tomorrow's agent that adjusts pricing rules in production. With every step toward full autonomy, the primary risk profile shifts: the failure mode is no longer suggesting the wrong thing, but doing the wrong thing.

Prompt injection and supply-chain attacks on agents are a growing category. An agent that reads from the web, from shared tickets or from customer emails is reading from an attacker-controllable surface. Agentic workflows can lead to destructive action if an adversary controls a public webpage that your agent references.

None of this is a reason to slow the adoption of agentic AI. The productivity gains are too significant, and the organizations that build discipline around agents early will compound faster than those that don't. But it is a reason to stop pretending that careful prompting and a sensible model choice are sufficient controls for an agent with write access to systems of record.

Recovery belongs in the platform, not in a runbook

In Snowflake's world, that last line of defense is why we built immutable, write-once-read-many (WORM) backups directly into the platform. Once data is captured in a WORM backup, it cannot be altered or deleted by a user, role or agent — including the account administrator. If an agent (or a human or an attacker) drops, truncates or corrupts a table it had every permission to modify, there is a clean copy that was never in its blast radius to begin with.

This is critical because of the inherent design of modern agents. An agent's scope of authority is, by necessity, broad enough to do useful work. That same scope of authority is what makes traditional backups — the ones sitting in the same account, governed by the same roles — insufficient as a last resort. An immutable layer outside that scope is not a luxury; it's the architectural choice that can help you grant agents meaningful autonomy while reducing operational risk.

Building for the next year, not the last one

A year from now, the enterprises that are winning with agents won't be the ones that ran the most pilots. They'll be the ones that gave their agents the most autonomy and slept well — secure in the knowledge that they have strong recovery protections, even for otherwise difficult-to-recover actions.

The critical question for leadership is no longer whether an agent is trustworthy, but rather: "What is the state of my architecture the moment an agent makes a mistake?" If your current plan is simply hoping for the best, you have a clear mandate for what needs to be built next.

To learn more about how Snowflake Backups can help you protect your enterprise against inadvertent AI actions and ransomware attacks, visit our docs page on Backups for disaster recovery and immutable storage.