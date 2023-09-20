Seeking to elevate the customer experience through dynamic benchmarking, ADP turned to Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Snowflake’s elastic performance engine aligned with ADP’s need to maintain subsecond query performance and enable on-the-fly computation. Snowflake’s intelligent infrastructure required less maintenance and oversight, freeing up ADP’s technical staff to focus on higher-impact work instead of synchronizing and regenerating data.

Moving ADP’s benchmarking logic to use dynamically generated queries with Snowflake resulted in a better experience for users. “Instead of spending a week precomputing data that someone may never ask for, now we can just do it on demand,” says Justo Pastor, Senior Director of Application Development, DataCloud Analytics, at ADP. Snowflake’s multi-cluster shared data architecture made it easier to leverage caching and “warm up” popular queries. According to Justo, “About 90% of the queries we run are subsecond.”

Collaborating with Snowflake’s engineering and product teams helped ADP achieve a “deterministic” approximation function that yielded the desired outcome for the product. “We hit consistency, accuracy and performance just by making a particular change in an approximation function—and the results were profound,” says John Thorpe, Senior Sales Engineer-Financial Services at Snowflake.