EMEA’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Leaders and Ones to Watch

It is with great pride that we feature numerous organizations with a strong and active EMEA presence in this year’s report. These trailblazers and emerging stars not only have helped to drive advancements in martech but have also excelled in making marketing data accessible and actionable through their partnerships with Snowflake.

Below are 20 Snowflake partners with an EMEA presence that are featured in the Modern Marketing Data Stack, grouped by stack category.

In addition to those partners featured in the global report, we also want to recognize Snowflake’s strong EMEA partners that support our regional customers, such as Adverity, Didomi and Imagino.

Activation and delivery for owned channels

Activation and delivery tools for owned channels support customer engagement and retention. These solutions allow marketers to build audience segments, orchestrate personalized experiences and mobilize data across inbound and outbound channels.

Braze is a customer engagement platform that allows brands to unify customer data, build comprehensive customer profiles and activate to the right audiences and platforms.

Hightouch is a composable customer data and AI decision-making platform that powers personalized marketing by collecting, preparing and syncing customer data and decisions from the Snowflake AI Data Cloud into the tools business teams use, including ad platforms, CRMs and email tools.

Attentive empowers brands to deliver 1:1 personalized SMSs, emails and push notifications by leveraging unique customer profiles and behavioral data across the entire customer journey.

Tealium unifies and activates customer data in real time across platforms and channels (without duplication) to make it actionable, compliant and secure — driving smarter engagement, better marketing and AI readiness.

Identity and onboarding

Identity and onboarding solutions help marketers unify customer identities across channels and devices. These tools support the creation of more accurate customer profiles and allow marketers to transfer data to third-party platforms for campaign activation. With third-party cookies already limited in many browsers, alternative identity methods continue to be important for more precise targeting and compliant data use.

LiveRamp 's ​​Snowflake Native App seamlessly delivers first-party identity resolution and translation, enabling privacy-centered audience onboarding, consolidation, enrichment and activation across channels and devices for truly optimized marketing.

Experian connects buyers, sellers and advertising platforms, providing an end-to-end solution that enables marketers to better understand their consumers, reach their target audiences across multiple channels and measure campaigns more effectively.

Acxiom helps brands unify, connect and prepare data in a secure and governed way for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, enabling better customer experiences and greater ROI on technology investments.

Merkle, an experience transformation consultancy, provides clients with unique person-based identity solutions, first-party data ownership, customer data enhancement and connectivity to internal data management systems, marketing technologies and media for targeting.

Privacy and consent

Privacy and consent solutions help marketers comply with evolving privacy standards while supporting customer retention, loyalty and brand reputation. By enabling organizations to gather, manage and document user consent across digital touchpoints, they help to establish transparency and demonstrate respect for customers’ preferences.

OneTrust helps organizations use data and AI responsibly by transparently collecting data, managing risk comprehensively and enforcing data policies and controls — all while meeting regulatory and customer demands.

Ketch is a leading data permissioning platform that helps marketers collect, control and activate data across every system, channel and customer touchpoint, unlocking permissioned personalization at scale.

Skyflow data privacy vault secures the modern AI data stack, integrating with Snowflake to help companies protect sensitive data, ensure compliance and solve data residency challenges.

Theom is a data and AI operations center that secures data by analyzing access, detecting threats and enforcing policies, ensuring safe data activation.

Activation and delivery for paid channels

Paid channel solutions in the marketing data stack orchestrate customer experiences across programmatic advertising tactics, including demand-side platforms, supply-side platforms, ad exchanges and ad servers. These technologies connect advertisers and publishers, enabling brands to set up, execute and optimize campaigns while helping publishers monetize their inventory.

The Trade Desk is a global, independent demand-side platform that empowers advertisers to buy media across the open internet with precision, transparency and data-driven insights for every channel and stage of the customer journey.

FreeWheel DSP is an omnichannel programmatic buying platform built for CTV, offering direct access to premium inventory, unified audience targeting and intelligent automation — empowering media buyers to execute with simplicity and efficiency and drive measurable results.

Magnite , a leading independent sell-side advertising company, helps publishers monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display and audio.

Chalice AI enables brands to harness AI directly by building custom algorithms trained on their own data, optimizing outcomes with integrations with preferred measurement and data partners.

Analytics and measurement for data capture and customer analytics

Solutions in the data capture and customer analytics category help marketers measure and report on marketing impact. They collect and integrate digital interaction data to reveal customer behavior, typically through tags on websites and apps, with advanced platforms enabling centralized tag management. By providing insights into how users engage with digital properties, they allow organizations to make data-driven decisions, optimize strategies and improve customer experiences.

ContentSquare provides a digital analytics platform to track customers’ entire digital journeys, aggregating and integrating quantitative and qualitative data so marketers can improve conversion, retention and customer satisfaction.

Snowplow enables analytics, data, product and marketing teams to collect, validate and enrich event-level data in real time in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, while integrating deep customer context directly into AI-powered applications.

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps teams make smarter, faster decisions by unlocking real-time customer insights with AI.

Mixpanel delivers fast, self-serve analytics that help teams confidently improve the user journey by analyzing granular behavior data and key metrics such as acquisition, engagement and retention — without heavy engineering effort and with seamless Snowflake integration.

Be an agent of change in today’s AI-driven marketing landscape

Discover how to solve today's toughest marketing challenges and get more value from your data in an AI-driven world.

Download the report to find out how the industry’s leaders and rising stars are helping organizations succeed — from data capture to activation and measurement.

Watch the on-demand event, Inside the Modern Marketing Data Stack, to explore the latest marketing data, AI, and technology trends and hear how leading organizations are driving measurable business impact with a modern data and AI foundation.