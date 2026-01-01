IntegrIT dba Hackolade

Hackolade Studio is a data modeling tool for SQL and NoSQL databases, APIs, and storage formats.

Hackolade Studio was specially adapted to support the data modeling of Snowflake, including schemas, tables and views, indexes and constraints, plus the generation of DDL Create Table syntax as the model is created via the application. In particular, Hackolade Studio has the unique ability to model complex semi-structured objects stored in columns of the VARIANT data type. The reverse-engineering function, if it detects JSON documents, will sample records and infer the schema to supplement the DDL table definitions.

The tool has been supporting Snowflake since 2020, and continuously evolves with the introduction of new Snowflake features, including some recent ones such as: object tagging, dynamic tables, Iceberg tables with Snowflake catalog and external catalogs (AWS Glue, Iceberg files, Delta files, and Iceberg REST), SnowSight syntax, and more.