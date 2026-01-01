2150 Datavault Builder AG

TRUST YOUR DATA TRUST YOUR DECISIONS

with Datavault Builder, the award-winning business-driven Data Vault data warehouse automation solution.

Rely upon Datavault Builder as your efficient visual data integration solution. Datavault Builder leverages standardization and cooperation between business and IT people as the key to success.

Increase productivity and benefit from the fastest possible time-to-insights. Datavault Builder adds full auditability and governance without any extra effort.

Get all data warehousing functionalities in one solution. Replace up to nine different software tools. Reduce complexity, and lower risk and total cost of ownership while increasing maintainability.

Datavault Builder empowers organizations, companies, and corporations around the world to trust their data and turn data into assets.

Datavault Builder’s leverages Snowflake's performance to deliver a fast and agile data warehouse solution to enable organizations to become truly data-driven and leverage the value of their data. Datavault Builder uses Snowflake’s unique Zero Copy Cloning feature to create powerful CI/CD Data Pipelines across teams and organizations.