6Gorilla’s is a dynamic data & AI consultancy—powered by Tenzinger—specializing in transforming the Dutch healthcare sector with modern data solutions built on Snowflake. As a Powered by Snowflake partner, 6Gorilla’s delivers fully managed, scalable data platforms that centrally store, process, and govern millions of records, enabling healthcare providers to derive deep business intelligence and predictive insights

Under the AI Data Cloud partnership, 6Gorilla’s seamlessly integrates Snowflake’s Data Cloud and Snowpark capabilities to streamline data pipelines, enhance data privacy, and tackle the data engineering talent gap by enabling SQL-native development alongside Python-based AI models . Key use cases include:

- Federated healthcare data ecosystems: ingesting data from EHRs, billing systems, and diagnostics into a central Snowflake repository.

- Healthcare AI tooling: deploying Jupyter-based Data Science environments to automate cleaning, analytics, and ML model delivery .

This end-to-end integration drives measurable benefits: faster onboarding of data engineers, automated billing compliance, reduced revenue leakage, and significant staff cost savings through usage-based pricing. Tapping into Snowflake’s transactional features and AI services, 6Gorilla’s continues to evolve towards hybrid operational-analytical workloads and expanded AI capabilities in healthcare.

Location

Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, 6Gorilla’s operates centrally in a hub known for tech-driven innovation in healthcare analytics and AI services

Number of Employees

With a team of 20–40 employees 6Gorilla’s maintains agility and a focused expertise in deploying Snowflake-based platforms tailored to healthcare, while being supported by over 125 specialists across Tenzinger’s broader organization