What competing at the Olympics taught me about turning data into decisions

Four-hundredths of a second separated gold from silver in the women’s monobob at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Twenty years of training came down to less than a blink.

By the time we got to that point, we had studied the data, talked through what it meant and made a plan for the track. Once you’re in the sled, you can’t sit there and consult a chart. You’re going 80 miles per hour, trying to process every curve and make adjustments that happen in a fraction of a second.

Once you’re in the sled, you can’t sit there and consult a chart. You’re going 80 miles per hour, trying to process every curve and make adjustments that happen in a fraction of a second.

That’s why we work with the data before we get in the sled. You take it off the ice, analyze it, figure out what you can actually use and then do the best you can with that information when you get on the track.

As I’ve gotten older, that preparation has become even more important. I have less wiggle room and less room for error, so we have to find every hundredth of a second we can.