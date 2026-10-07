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Snowflake for Developers/Guides/Monitor Snowflake Postgres with Grafana
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Monitor Snowflake Postgres with Grafana

Postgres
Elizabeth Christensen
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Overview

This guide walks through setting up Postgres monitoring dashboards in Grafana using the Snowflake data source plugin. Grafana connects directly to Snowflake and queries the event table where Postgres logs are stored, giving you metrics, real-time dashboards, log exploration, and alerting without any intermediate pipeline.

Snowflake Postgres logs and metrics are routed through Snowflake's account-level event table at SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS. This table is the bridge between your Postgres instance and Grafana.

What you'll build: A Grafana monitoring setup where Snowflake Postgres logs and metrics can be queried directly from the event table and visualized in dashboards for basic instance monitoring, log exploration, slow query tracking, error monitoring, and connection activity.

What You'll Learn

  • How to configure Postgres logging parameters on a Snowflake Postgres instance
  • How Snowflake's event table captures and stores Postgres logs and metrics
  • How to create a dedicated Snowflake role and service user for Grafana
  • How to install and configure the Grafana Snowflake data source plugin
  • How to build Grafana dashboards for Postgres monitoring

Prerequisites

  • A Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN access (needed for grants)
  • A Snowflake Postgres instance in READY state (or ability to create one)
  • A Grafana Cloud account (any tier) or a Grafana Enterprise instance with an activated license
  • OpenSSL installed locally (for RSA key generation)
  • psql installed locally (for testing connections)

1. Enable Postgres Logging

Snowflake Postgres supports standard PostgreSQL logging parameters. Before flipping switches, it helps to understand what Postgres can log and why it matters.

A Quick Primer on Postgres Logging

A modern Postgres instance produces comprehensive logs covering nearly every facet of database behavior. While logs are the go-to place for finding critical errors, they're also a key tool for application performance monitoring. Here are the parameters you should know about:

Log severity level (log_min_messages): Controls which server messages are logged based on severity. Setting a level includes that level and everything above it. The default in Snowflake Postgres is NOTICE, which is a sensible baseline for most environments.

  • DEBUG5 through DEBUG1 — Increasingly verbose developer diagnostics. Rarely useful outside of Postgres core development.
  • INFO — Messages explicitly requested by the user (e.g., output from VACUUM VERBOSE).
  • NOTICE — Information the user should know about, such as truncation of long identifiers or index creation hints. (default)
  • WARNING — Potential problems that don't prevent the operation from completing (e.g., committing outside a transaction block).
  • ERROR — The current command failed and was aborted, but the session continues.
  • LOG — Operational messages useful for administrators (e.g., checkpoint activity, connection authorized).
  • FATAL — The current session is terminated due to an unrecoverable error.
  • PANIC — The entire database server is shut down. All sessions are aborted.

What SQL to log (log_statement):

  • none — Don't log SQL statements (errors and warnings still appear via log_min_messages)
  • ddl — Log data definition changes only (table, column, and index changes). A good default for production.
  • mod — Log all DDL plus data modifications (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE)
  • all — Log every SQL statement. Useful for development and debugging but generates high log volume.

Slow query logging (log_min_duration_statement): Captures queries that exceed a time threshold — a great way to surface inefficient queries without logging everything. A setting of 1s or 500ms is a common starting point.

Lock wait logging (log_lock_waits): Logs any time a query waits on a lock longer than deadlock_timeout. This is safe for production with virtually no overhead and helps identify contention.

Temp file logging (log_temp_files): Logs when Postgres spills operations to disk instead of keeping them in memory. Set this to your work_mem value to catch operations that exceed available memory — a signal you may need to tune memory settings, add indexes, or rewrite queries.

Connection logging (log_connections, log_disconnections): Logs session connect and disconnect events. Helpful for auditing and spotting connection churn.

Production vs. development trade-off: log_statement=all generates a lot of log data and is generally not recommended for production workloads. For production, ddl combined with log_min_duration_statement for slow queries gives you the important details without the volume. For this guide, we use all so every test query is visible in Grafana.

For a deeper dive on logging configuration, log formats, rotation, auto_explain, and using logs for performance tuning, see Postgres Logging for Performance Optimization.

Snowflake Postgres log line prefix

The default log_line_prefix on Snowflake Postgres is:

[%p][%b][%v][%x] %q[user=%u,db=%d,app=%a] [%h]

This is a printf-style format string that gets prepended to every log line. Each escape sequence maps to a piece of metadata:

EscapeMeaningExample output
%pProcess ID (pid)1592908
%bBackend typeclient backend
%vVirtual transaction ID27/2
%xTransaction ID0
%qNon-session stop point (everything after %q only prints for session processes)(controls conditional output)
%uUsernamesnowflake_admin
%dDatabase namepostgres
%aApplication namepsql
%hClient hostname/IP34.214.158.144

Configure Logging on Your Snowflake Postgres Instance

By default, Snowflake Postgres does not generate logs. You will need to set log_statement to enable them. If you do not have a production instance, you can set this to all for testing log ingestion. For production, review your necessary configurations.

Note: Snowflake Postgres does not support the standard PostgreSQL ALTER SYSTEM command. Instead, use the Snowsight UI or the ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE SQL command to change server settings.

Option 1: Snowsight UI

  1. In the navigation menu, select Postgres
  2. Select your instance
  3. On the right side of the page, select the edit icon next to Custom parameters
  4. Search for log_statement and set the value to all
  5. Click Continue to review, then Submit

Option 2: SQL

ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE <your_instance_name> SET POSTGRES_SETTINGS = '{"postgres:log_statement": "all"}';

For the full list of available logging parameters, see Snowflake Postgres Server Settings.

2. Confirm Logs and Metrics in the Snowflake Event Table

Snowflake Postgres logs

After enabling logging (above), run a few queries against your Postgres instance to generate some log data. If you set log_statement to all, here's a sample to run:

CREATE TABLE cookie_monster (
    id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
    cookie_type VARCHAR(100),
    flavor VARCHAR(50),
    crunchiness INT CHECK (crunchiness BETWEEN 1 AND 10),
    nom_rating DECIMAL(3,1),
    eaten_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT NOW()
);

INSERT INTO cookie_monster (cookie_type, flavor, crunchiness, nom_rating)
VALUES
    ('Chocolate Chip', 'chocolate', 8, 9.5),
    ('Snickerdoodle', 'cinnamon', 6, 8.7),
    ('Oatmeal Raisin', 'oat', 7, 7.2),
    ('Double Chocolate', 'dark chocolate', 9, 9.8),
    ('Peanut Butter', 'peanut', 5, 8.1);

SELECT * FROM cookie_monster WHERE crunchiness > 7;
SELECT cookie_type, nom_rating FROM cookie_monster ORDER BY nom_rating DESC;
SELECT AVG(crunchiness) AS avg_crunch, MAX(nom_rating) AS best_nom FROM cookie_monster;

Now verify that logs appear in the event table:

-- Replace the instance ID with your Postgres instance's ID
-- Find it with: SHOW POSTGRES INSTANCES;  
SELECT
    TIMESTAMP,
    RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING AS instance_id,
    VALUE['MESSAGE']::STRING AS message
FROM SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS
WHERE TIMESTAMP > DATEADD('hour', -1, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())
  AND RECORD_TYPE = 'LOG'
  AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING = '<YOUR_INSTANCE_ID>'
ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC
LIMIT 20;

Tip: To find your Postgres instance ID, run SHOW POSTGRES INSTANCES; Use the first segment of the host column (everything before the first period). For example, if host is 4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja.sfdevrel-sfdevrel-enterprise.us-west-2.aws.postgres.snowflake.app, the instance ID is 4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja.

Snowflake Postgres metrics

Snowflake Postgres collects metrics in SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS automatically via a monitoring agent every ~5 seconds. The tables below list every metric by category.

Postgres

MetricTypeDescription
postgres_connectionsgaugeNumber of active backend connections
postgres_databases_size_bytesgaugeTotal size of all databases (bytes)
postgres_wal_size_bytesgaugeWAL directory size (bytes)
postgres_log_size_bytesgaugeLog directory size (bytes)
postgres_tmp_size_bytesgaugeTemp file size (bytes)
postgres_locking_transactionsgaugeNumber of granted locks
postgres_locked_transactionsgaugeNumber of waiting/blocked locks
server_versiongaugePostgres version as an integer (e.g., 180003 = 18.0.3)

CPU

MetricTypeUnitDimensions
system.cpu.timesumsecondsstate: user, system, wait, idle, nice, interrupt, softirq, steal
system.cpu.load_average.1mgaugethreads
system.cpu.load_average.5mgaugethreads
system.cpu.load_average.15mgaugethreads

system.cpu.time is a cumulative counter. To get a percentage, compute the delta between consecutive samples and divide by the elapsed interval.

Memory

MetricTypeUnitDimensions
system.memory.usagesumbytesstate: used, free, cached, buffered, slab_reclaimable, slab_unreclaimable

Disk

MetricTypeUnitDimensions
system.filesystem.usagesumbytesmountpoint, device, state (used, free), type, mode

Network

MetricTypeUnitDimensions
system.network.iosumbytesdevice, direction (transmit, receive)

Paging

MetricTypeUnitDimensions
system.paging.usagesumbytesdevice, state (used, free)

Resource attributes

Every metric row includes the following in RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES:

AttributeDescriptionExample
instance_idPostgres instance identifier4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja
host.idEC2 instance IDi-0f6724aef472706a3
host.typeInstance familym8g.medium
cloud.regionAWS regionus-west-2
cloud.availability_zoneAvailability zoneus-west-2b
applicationAlways postgrespostgres
os.typeAlways linuxlinux

Here's a query to check that metrics are being collected as expected.

    SELECT metric, state, time, value
    FROM (
        SELECT
            RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR AS metric,
            RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR AS state,
            TIMESTAMP AS time,
            ROUND(VALUE::FLOAT, 2) AS value,
            ROW_NUMBER() OVER (
                PARTITION BY metric, state
                ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC
            ) AS rn
        FROM SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS
        WHERE RECORD_TYPE = 'METRIC'
          AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '<your_instance_id>'
          AND TIMESTAMP > DATEADD('minute', -5, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())
    )
    WHERE rn = 1
    ORDER BY metric, state;

3. Create the Snowflake Role and Grants

Grafana connects to Snowflake as a dedicated role with specific privileges. This role needs access to the event table and a warehouse to run queries.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN;

-- Create the Grafana role
CREATE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS GRAFANA;
GRANT ROLE GRAFANA TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN;

-- Grant IMPORTED PRIVILEGES on the SNOWFLAKE database
-- Required for Grafana to read the event table.
-- USAGE alone is NOT sufficient — you must use IMPORTED PRIVILEGES.
GRANT IMPORTED PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE SNOWFLAKE TO ROLE GRAFANA;

-- Grant warehouse usage (replace with your warehouse name)
GRANT USAGE ON WAREHOUSE MY_WAREHOUSE TO ROLE GRAFANA;

Note that IMPORTED PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE SNOWFLAKE grant is ACCOUNTADMIN only with no workaround. Some other SQL could be done with lower permissions.

Create a Proxy View for Grafana

The Grafana Snowflake plugin requires a database and schema context for its connection. The SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY schema uses IMPORTED PRIVILEGES, which is incompatible with the plugin's USE SCHEMA connection test. To work around this, create a dedicated database with a view that references the event table:

-- Create a database and schema for Grafana
CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS GRAFANA_DB;
CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING;

-- Create a view that filters to Postgres syslog events
CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING.POSTGRES_LOGS AS
SELECT *
FROM SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS
WHERE RECORD_TYPE = 'LOG'
  AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['service.name']::STRING = 'postgres_syslog';

-- Create a view that filters to Postgres metrics
CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING.POSTGRES_METRICS AS
SELECT *
FROM OBSERVABILITY.PUBLIC.EVENTS
WHERE RECORD_TYPE = 'METRIC';

-- Grant access to the Grafana role
GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE GRAFANA_DB TO ROLE GRAFANA;
GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING TO ROLE GRAFANA;
GRANT SELECT ON VIEW GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING.POSTGRES_LOGS TO ROLE GRAFANA;
GRANT SELECT ON VIEW GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING.POSTGRES_METRICS TO ROLE GRAFANA;

This view also simplifies your Grafana queries — you won't need to repeat the RECORD_TYPE and service.name filters in every panel.

Verify the grants:

SHOW GRANTS TO ROLE GRAFANA;

4. Generate RSA Key Pair

The Grafana Snowflake plugin supports RSA key-pair authentication, which is more secure than password auth for service accounts. You'll generate a key pair, give the public key to Snowflake, and give the private key to Grafana.

Generate the Keys

mkdir -p ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys

# Generate an unencrypted RSA private key (PKCS#8 format)
openssl genrsa 2048 | openssl pkcs8 -topk8 -inform PEM -out ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.p8 -nocrypt

# Extract the public key
openssl rsa -in ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.p8 -pubout -out ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.pub

Get the Public Key Value (for Snowflake)

# Print the public key without the header/footer lines (this is what Snowflake expects)
grep -v "BEGIN\|END" ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.pub | tr -d '\n'

Copy the output — you'll paste it into the ALTER USER command in the next step.

Get the Private Key (for Grafana)

# Print the full private key including headers (Grafana needs the complete PEM block)
cat ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.p8

Copy this entire output including the -----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY----- and -----END PRIVATE KEY----- lines — you'll paste it into Grafana.

5. Create the Snowflake Service User

Create a dedicated service user for Grafana. This user authenticates with the RSA key pair (no password).

Key distinction: GRAFANA is the role. GRAFANA_USER is the user. When configuring the Grafana data source, you'll enter GRAFANA_USER as the username and GRAFANA as the role.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN;

CREATE USER IF NOT EXISTS GRAFANA_USER
  TYPE = SERVICE
  DEFAULT_ROLE = GRAFANA
  DEFAULT_WAREHOUSE = MY_WAREHOUSE
  DEFAULT_NAMESPACE = GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING;

-- Assign the RSA public key (paste the key value from Step 4)
ALTER USER GRAFANA_USER SET RSA_PUBLIC_KEY = '<paste_public_key_here>';

-- Grant the GRAFANA role to the user
GRANT ROLE GRAFANA TO USER GRAFANA_USER;

6. Install and Configure the Grafana Snowflake Data Source

Unlike other log pipeline services, Grafana queries Snowflake directly — there's no separate ingestion pipeline. The Snowflake data source plugin connects to your account and runs SQL queries on demand when you load a dashboard or explore logs.

Install the Plugin

Grafana Cloud: The Snowflake plugin is available in the plugin catalog. Go to Connections > Add new connection, search for "Snowflake", and click Install.

Self-managed Grafana Enterprise: Install via the CLI:

grafana-cli plugins install grafana-snowflake-datasource

Then restart Grafana.

Configure the Data Source

  1. In Grafana, go to Connections > Data sources
  2. Click Add new data source
  3. Search for and select Snowflake
  4. Fill in the fields:
FieldValue
AccountYour Snowflake account identifier (e.g., myorg-myaccount)
UsernameGRAFANA_USER
Authentication TypeKey Pair
Private KeyPaste the full PEM private key from Step 4
RoleGRAFANA
WarehouseMY_WAREHOUSE (your warehouse name)
DatabaseGRAFANA_DB
SchemaMONITORING

Important: Use the GRAFANA_DB database and MONITORING schema (the proxy view from Step 3) — not SNOWFLAKE / TELEMETRY. The Grafana plugin's connection test runs USE SCHEMA, which fails against schemas accessed via IMPORTED PRIVILEGES. The proxy view avoids this issue entirely.

  1. Click Save & test

You should see "Data source is working."

7. Explore Postgres Logs in Grafana

With the data source connected, you can start exploring Postgres logs immediately using Grafana's Explore view.

Basic Log Exploration

  1. Go to Explore in Grafana
  2. Select your Snowflake data source
  3. Set the visualization to Table (log queries return text, not numeric data for graphs)
  4. Enter the following query to see recent Postgres logs:
SELECT
    TIMESTAMP AS time,
    VALUE['SEVERITY_TEXT']::STRING AS level,
    VALUE['MESSAGE']::STRING AS message,
    RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING AS instance_id
FROM POSTGRES_LOGS
WHERE $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP)
ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC

Grafana macros: $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) is a Grafana macro that expands to a time range filter on the specified column, based on the time picker in the dashboard UI. This replaces the need to manually write TIMESTAMP > $__timeFrom AND TIMESTAMP < $__timeTo.

Filter by Instance

If you have multiple Postgres instances, add an instance filter:

SELECT
    TIMESTAMP AS time,
    VALUE['SEVERITY_TEXT']::STRING AS level,
    VALUE['MESSAGE']::STRING AS message
FROM POSTGRES_LOGS
WHERE $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP)
  AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING = '<YOUR_INSTANCE_ID>'
ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC

Errors and Warnings Only

SELECT
    TIMESTAMP AS time,
    VALUE['SEVERITY_TEXT']::STRING AS level,
    VALUE['MESSAGE']::STRING AS message
FROM POSTGRES_LOGS
WHERE $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP)
  AND VALUE['SEVERITY_TEXT']::STRING IN ('ERROR', 'FATAL', 'PANIC', 'WARNING')
ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC

8. Build a Postgres Monitoring Dashboard

Create a dedicated dashboard to monitor your Postgres instances. Go to Dashboards > New dashboard and add panels using the queries below. Here are a few samples of queries to get started. Please test and refine these for your particular instance and use case.

CPU usage and I/O wait

    SELECT time, metric, pct FROM (
        SELECT
            TIMESTAMP AS time,
            CASE RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR
                WHEN 'wait' THEN 'I/O Wait'
                WHEN 'user' THEN 'User'
                WHEN 'system' THEN 'System'
            END AS metric,
            VALUE::FLOAT AS val,
            LAG(VALUE::FLOAT) OVER (
                PARTITION BY RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR
                ORDER BY TIMESTAMP
            ) AS prev_val,
            DATEDIFF('second',
                LAG(TIMESTAMP) OVER (
                    PARTITION BY RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR
                    ORDER BY TIMESTAMP
                ), TIMESTAMP) AS interval_secs,
            CASE WHEN interval_secs > 0
                THEN (val - prev_val) / interval_secs * 100
                ELSE NULL
            END AS pct
        FROM POSTGRES_METRICS
        WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'system.cpu.time'
          AND RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR IN ('user', 'system', 'wait')
          AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja'
          AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP)
    )
    WHERE pct IS NOT NULL AND pct >= 0
    ORDER BY time

CPU load

    SELECT
        TIMESTAMP AS time,
        RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR AS metric,
        VALUE::FLOAT AS load_avg
    FROM POSTGRES_METRICS
    WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR IN (
            'system.cpu.load_average.1m',
            'system.cpu.load_average.5m',
            'system.cpu.load_average.15m'
        )
      AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja'
      AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP)
    ORDER BY time;

Memory Usage by State

    SELECT
        TIMESTAMP AS time,
        RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR AS metric,
        VALUE::FLOAT / (1024*1024*1024) AS usage_gb
    FROM POSTGRES_METRICS
    WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'system.memory.usage'
      AND RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR IN ('used', 'cached', 'buffered', 'free')
      AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja'
      AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP)
    ORDER BY time;

Percent of Disk Used

    SELECT * FROM (
        SELECT
            'Database' AS label,
            ROUND(VALUE::FLOAT / (1024*1024), 1) AS size_mb
        FROM POSTGRES_METRICS
        WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'postgres_databases_size_bytes'
          AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja'
          AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP)
        ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC
        LIMIT 1
    )

    UNION ALL

    SELECT * FROM (
        SELECT
            'Total Disk' AS label,
            ROUND(SUM(VALUE::FLOAT) / (1024*1024), 1) AS size_mb
        FROM POSTGRES_METRICS
        WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'system.filesystem.usage'
          AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja'
          AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP)
        GROUP BY TIMESTAMP
        ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC
        LIMIT 1
    )
    ;

Active connections

    SELECT VALUE::FLOAT AS connections
    FROM POSTGRES_METRICS
    WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'postgres_connections'
      AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja'
      AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP)
    ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC
    LIMIT 1;

Sample dashboard view

Grafana sample dashboard

Conclusion and Resources

You now have a Grafana monitoring setup that queries Postgres logs and metrics directly from the Snowflake event table. Because Grafana pulls data on demand rather than requiring a separate ingestion pipeline, you can start exploring logs and metrics immediately and iterate on dashboards without any additional infrastructure.

What You Learned

  • How to configure Postgres logging parameters on a Snowflake Postgres instance
  • How the Snowflake event table captures and stores Postgres logs and metrics
  • How to create a dedicated Snowflake role and service user for Grafana
  • How to install and configure the Grafana Snowflake data source plugin with key-pair auth
  • How to build monitoring dashboards from Postgres metrics

Next Steps

  • Set up Grafana alerts: Use Grafana Alerting to get notified on error spikes, FATAL/PANIC events, or other Postgres log patterns by querying the same Snowflake data source used in your dashboards.

Resources

Updated Oct 7, 2026

This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances