Monitor Snowflake Postgres with Grafana

Overview

This guide walks through setting up Postgres monitoring dashboards in Grafana using the Snowflake data source plugin. Grafana connects directly to Snowflake and queries the event table where Postgres logs are stored, giving you metrics, real-time dashboards, log exploration, and alerting without any intermediate pipeline.

Snowflake Postgres logs and metrics are routed through Snowflake's account-level event table at SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS . This table is the bridge between your Postgres instance and Grafana.

What you'll build: A Grafana monitoring setup where Snowflake Postgres logs and metrics can be queried directly from the event table and visualized in dashboards for basic instance monitoring, log exploration, slow query tracking, error monitoring, and connection activity.

What You'll Learn

How to configure Postgres logging parameters on a Snowflake Postgres instance

How Snowflake's event table captures and stores Postgres logs and metrics

How to create a dedicated Snowflake role and service user for Grafana

How to install and configure the Grafana Snowflake data source plugin

How to build Grafana dashboards for Postgres monitoring

Prerequisites

A Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN access (needed for grants)

with access (needed for grants) A Snowflake Postgres instance in READY state (or ability to create one)

in READY state (or ability to create one) A Grafana Cloud account (any tier) or a Grafana Enterprise instance with an activated license

account (any tier) or a instance with an activated license OpenSSL installed locally (for RSA key generation)

installed locally (for RSA key generation) psql installed locally (for testing connections)

1. Enable Postgres Logging

Snowflake Postgres supports standard PostgreSQL logging parameters. Before flipping switches, it helps to understand what Postgres can log and why it matters.

A Quick Primer on Postgres Logging

A modern Postgres instance produces comprehensive logs covering nearly every facet of database behavior. While logs are the go-to place for finding critical errors, they're also a key tool for application performance monitoring. Here are the parameters you should know about:

Log severity level ( log_min_messages ): Controls which server messages are logged based on severity. Setting a level includes that level and everything above it. The default in Snowflake Postgres is NOTICE , which is a sensible baseline for most environments.

DEBUG5 through DEBUG1 — Increasingly verbose developer diagnostics. Rarely useful outside of Postgres core development.

through — Increasingly verbose developer diagnostics. Rarely useful outside of Postgres core development. INFO — Messages explicitly requested by the user (e.g., output from VACUUM VERBOSE ).

— Messages explicitly requested by the user (e.g., output from ). NOTICE — Information the user should know about, such as truncation of long identifiers or index creation hints. (default)

— Information the user should know about, such as truncation of long identifiers or index creation hints. WARNING — Potential problems that don't prevent the operation from completing (e.g., committing outside a transaction block).

— Potential problems that don't prevent the operation from completing (e.g., committing outside a transaction block). ERROR — The current command failed and was aborted, but the session continues.

— The current command failed and was aborted, but the session continues. LOG — Operational messages useful for administrators (e.g., checkpoint activity, connection authorized).

— Operational messages useful for administrators (e.g., checkpoint activity, connection authorized). FATAL — The current session is terminated due to an unrecoverable error.

— The current session is terminated due to an unrecoverable error. PANIC — The entire database server is shut down. All sessions are aborted.

What SQL to log ( log_statement ):

none — Don't log SQL statements (errors and warnings still appear via log_min_messages )

— Don't log SQL statements (errors and warnings still appear via ) ddl — Log data definition changes only (table, column, and index changes). A good default for production.

— Log data definition changes only (table, column, and index changes). A good default for production. mod — Log all DDL plus data modifications (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE)

— Log all DDL plus data modifications (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE) all — Log every SQL statement. Useful for development and debugging but generates high log volume.

Slow query logging ( log_min_duration_statement ): Captures queries that exceed a time threshold — a great way to surface inefficient queries without logging everything. A setting of 1s or 500ms is a common starting point.

Lock wait logging ( log_lock_waits ): Logs any time a query waits on a lock longer than deadlock_timeout . This is safe for production with virtually no overhead and helps identify contention.

Temp file logging ( log_temp_files ): Logs when Postgres spills operations to disk instead of keeping them in memory. Set this to your work_mem value to catch operations that exceed available memory — a signal you may need to tune memory settings, add indexes, or rewrite queries.

Connection logging ( log_connections , log_disconnections ): Logs session connect and disconnect events. Helpful for auditing and spotting connection churn.

Production vs. development trade-off: log_statement=all generates a lot of log data and is generally not recommended for production workloads. For production, ddl combined with log_min_duration_statement for slow queries gives you the important details without the volume. For this guide, we use all so every test query is visible in Grafana.

For a deeper dive on logging configuration, log formats, rotation, auto_explain , and using logs for performance tuning, see Postgres Logging for Performance Optimization.

Snowflake Postgres log line prefix

The default log_line_prefix on Snowflake Postgres is:

[%p][%b][%v][%x] %q[user=%u,db=%d,app=%a] [%h]

This is a printf-style format string that gets prepended to every log line. Each escape sequence maps to a piece of metadata:

Escape Meaning Example output %p Process ID (pid) 1592908 %b Backend type client backend %v Virtual transaction ID 27/2 %x Transaction ID 0 %q Non-session stop point (everything after %q only prints for session processes) (controls conditional output) %u Username snowflake_admin %d Database name postgres %a Application name psql %h Client hostname/IP 34.214.158.144

Configure Logging on Your Snowflake Postgres Instance

By default, Snowflake Postgres does not generate logs. You will need to set log_statement to enable them. If you do not have a production instance, you can set this to all for testing log ingestion. For production, review your necessary configurations.

Note: Snowflake Postgres does not support the standard PostgreSQL ALTER SYSTEM command. Instead, use the Snowsight UI or the ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE SQL command to change server settings.

Option 1: Snowsight UI

In the navigation menu, select Postgres Select your instance On the right side of the page, select the edit icon next to Custom parameters Search for log_statement and set the value to all Click Continue to review, then Submit

Option 2: SQL

ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE <your_instance_name> SET POSTGRES_SETTINGS = '{"postgres:log_statement": "all"}';

For the full list of available logging parameters, see Snowflake Postgres Server Settings.

2. Confirm Logs and Metrics in the Snowflake Event Table

Snowflake Postgres logs

After enabling logging (above), run a few queries against your Postgres instance to generate some log data. If you set log_statement to all , here's a sample to run:

CREATE TABLE cookie_monster ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, cookie_type VARCHAR(100), flavor VARCHAR(50), crunchiness INT CHECK (crunchiness BETWEEN 1 AND 10), nom_rating DECIMAL(3,1), eaten_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT NOW() ); INSERT INTO cookie_monster (cookie_type, flavor, crunchiness, nom_rating) VALUES ('Chocolate Chip', 'chocolate', 8, 9.5), ('Snickerdoodle', 'cinnamon', 6, 8.7), ('Oatmeal Raisin', 'oat', 7, 7.2), ('Double Chocolate', 'dark chocolate', 9, 9.8), ('Peanut Butter', 'peanut', 5, 8.1); SELECT * FROM cookie_monster WHERE crunchiness > 7; SELECT cookie_type, nom_rating FROM cookie_monster ORDER BY nom_rating DESC; SELECT AVG(crunchiness) AS avg_crunch, MAX(nom_rating) AS best_nom FROM cookie_monster;

Now verify that logs appear in the event table:

-- Replace the instance ID with your Postgres instance's ID -- Find it with: SHOW POSTGRES INSTANCES; SELECT TIMESTAMP, RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING AS instance_id, VALUE['MESSAGE']::STRING AS message FROM SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS WHERE TIMESTAMP > DATEADD('hour', -1, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) AND RECORD_TYPE = 'LOG' AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING = '<YOUR_INSTANCE_ID>' ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC LIMIT 20;

Tip: To find your Postgres instance ID, run SHOW POSTGRES INSTANCES; Use the first segment of the host column (everything before the first period). For example, if host is 4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja.sfdevrel-sfdevrel-enterprise.us-west-2.aws.postgres.snowflake.app, the instance ID is 4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja.

Snowflake Postgres metrics

Snowflake Postgres collects metrics in SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS automatically via a monitoring agent every ~5 seconds. The tables below list every metric by category.

Postgres

Metric Type Description postgres_connections gauge Number of active backend connections postgres_databases_size_bytes gauge Total size of all databases (bytes) postgres_wal_size_bytes gauge WAL directory size (bytes) postgres_log_size_bytes gauge Log directory size (bytes) postgres_tmp_size_bytes gauge Temp file size (bytes) postgres_locking_transactions gauge Number of granted locks postgres_locked_transactions gauge Number of waiting/blocked locks server_version gauge Postgres version as an integer (e.g., 180003 = 18.0.3)

CPU

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.cpu.time sum seconds state: user, system, wait, idle, nice, interrupt, softirq, steal system.cpu.load_average.1m gauge threads — system.cpu.load_average.5m gauge threads — system.cpu.load_average.15m gauge threads —

system.cpu.time is a cumulative counter. To get a percentage, compute the delta between consecutive samples and divide by the elapsed interval.

Memory

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.memory.usage sum bytes state: used, free, cached, buffered, slab_reclaimable, slab_unreclaimable

Disk

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.filesystem.usage sum bytes mountpoint, device, state (used, free), type, mode

Network

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.network.io sum bytes device, direction (transmit, receive)

Paging

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.paging.usage sum bytes device, state (used, free)

Resource attributes

Every metric row includes the following in RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES :

Attribute Description Example instance_id Postgres instance identifier 4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja host.id EC2 instance ID i-0f6724aef472706a3 host.type Instance family m8g.medium cloud.region AWS region us-west-2 cloud.availability_zone Availability zone us-west-2b application Always postgres postgres os.type Always linux linux

Here's a query to check that metrics are being collected as expected.

SELECT metric, state, time, value FROM ( SELECT RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR AS metric, RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR AS state, TIMESTAMP AS time, ROUND(VALUE::FLOAT, 2) AS value, ROW_NUMBER() OVER ( PARTITION BY metric, state ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC ) AS rn FROM SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS WHERE RECORD_TYPE = 'METRIC' AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '<your_instance_id>' AND TIMESTAMP > DATEADD('minute', -5, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) ) WHERE rn = 1 ORDER BY metric, state;

3. Create the Snowflake Role and Grants

Grafana connects to Snowflake as a dedicated role with specific privileges. This role needs access to the event table and a warehouse to run queries.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; -- Create the Grafana role CREATE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS GRAFANA; GRANT ROLE GRAFANA TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; -- Grant IMPORTED PRIVILEGES on the SNOWFLAKE database -- Required for Grafana to read the event table. -- USAGE alone is NOT sufficient — you must use IMPORTED PRIVILEGES. GRANT IMPORTED PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE SNOWFLAKE TO ROLE GRAFANA; -- Grant warehouse usage (replace with your warehouse name) GRANT USAGE ON WAREHOUSE MY_WAREHOUSE TO ROLE GRAFANA;

Note that IMPORTED PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE SNOWFLAKE grant is ACCOUNTADMIN only with no workaround. Some other SQL could be done with lower permissions.

Create a Proxy View for Grafana

The Grafana Snowflake plugin requires a database and schema context for its connection. The SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY schema uses IMPORTED PRIVILEGES , which is incompatible with the plugin's USE SCHEMA connection test. To work around this, create a dedicated database with a view that references the event table:

-- Create a database and schema for Grafana CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS GRAFANA_DB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING; -- Create a view that filters to Postgres syslog events CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING.POSTGRES_LOGS AS SELECT * FROM SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS WHERE RECORD_TYPE = 'LOG' AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['service.name']::STRING = 'postgres_syslog'; -- Create a view that filters to Postgres metrics CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING.POSTGRES_METRICS AS SELECT * FROM OBSERVABILITY.PUBLIC.EVENTS WHERE RECORD_TYPE = 'METRIC'; -- Grant access to the Grafana role GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE GRAFANA_DB TO ROLE GRAFANA; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING TO ROLE GRAFANA; GRANT SELECT ON VIEW GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING.POSTGRES_LOGS TO ROLE GRAFANA; GRANT SELECT ON VIEW GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING.POSTGRES_METRICS TO ROLE GRAFANA;

This view also simplifies your Grafana queries — you won't need to repeat the RECORD_TYPE and service.name filters in every panel.

Verify the grants:

SHOW GRANTS TO ROLE GRAFANA;

4. Generate RSA Key Pair

The Grafana Snowflake plugin supports RSA key-pair authentication, which is more secure than password auth for service accounts. You'll generate a key pair, give the public key to Snowflake, and give the private key to Grafana.

Generate the Keys

mkdir -p ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys # Generate an unencrypted RSA private key (PKCS#8 format) openssl genrsa 2048 | openssl pkcs8 -topk8 -inform PEM -out ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.p8 -nocrypt # Extract the public key openssl rsa -in ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.p8 -pubout -out ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.pub

Get the Public Key Value (for Snowflake)

# Print the public key without the header/footer lines (this is what Snowflake expects) grep -v "BEGIN\|END" ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.pub | tr -d '

'

Copy the output — you'll paste it into the ALTER USER command in the next step.

Get the Private Key (for Grafana)

# Print the full private key including headers (Grafana needs the complete PEM block) cat ~/.snowflake/grafana_keys/grafana_rsa_key.p8

Copy this entire output including the -----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY----- and -----END PRIVATE KEY----- lines — you'll paste it into Grafana.

5. Create the Snowflake Service User

Create a dedicated service user for Grafana. This user authenticates with the RSA key pair (no password).

Key distinction: GRAFANA is the role. GRAFANA_USER is the user. When configuring the Grafana data source, you'll enter GRAFANA_USER as the username and GRAFANA as the role.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE USER IF NOT EXISTS GRAFANA_USER TYPE = SERVICE DEFAULT_ROLE = GRAFANA DEFAULT_WAREHOUSE = MY_WAREHOUSE DEFAULT_NAMESPACE = GRAFANA_DB.MONITORING; -- Assign the RSA public key (paste the key value from Step 4) ALTER USER GRAFANA_USER SET RSA_PUBLIC_KEY = '<paste_public_key_here>'; -- Grant the GRAFANA role to the user GRANT ROLE GRAFANA TO USER GRAFANA_USER;

6. Install and Configure the Grafana Snowflake Data Source

Unlike other log pipeline services, Grafana queries Snowflake directly — there's no separate ingestion pipeline. The Snowflake data source plugin connects to your account and runs SQL queries on demand when you load a dashboard or explore logs.

Install the Plugin

Grafana Cloud: The Snowflake plugin is available in the plugin catalog. Go to Connections > Add new connection, search for "Snowflake", and click Install.

Self-managed Grafana Enterprise: Install via the CLI:

grafana-cli plugins install grafana-snowflake-datasource

Then restart Grafana.

Configure the Data Source

In Grafana, go to Connections > Data sources Click Add new data source Search for and select Snowflake Fill in the fields:

Field Value Account Your Snowflake account identifier (e.g., myorg-myaccount ) Username GRAFANA_USER Authentication Type Key Pair Private Key Paste the full PEM private key from Step 4 Role GRAFANA Warehouse MY_WAREHOUSE (your warehouse name) Database GRAFANA_DB Schema MONITORING

Important: Use the GRAFANA_DB database and MONITORING schema (the proxy view from Step 3) — not SNOWFLAKE / TELEMETRY . The Grafana plugin's connection test runs USE SCHEMA , which fails against schemas accessed via IMPORTED PRIVILEGES . The proxy view avoids this issue entirely.

Click Save & test

You should see "Data source is working."

7. Explore Postgres Logs in Grafana

With the data source connected, you can start exploring Postgres logs immediately using Grafana's Explore view.

Basic Log Exploration

Go to Explore in Grafana Select your Snowflake data source Set the visualization to Table (log queries return text, not numeric data for graphs) Enter the following query to see recent Postgres logs:

SELECT TIMESTAMP AS time, VALUE['SEVERITY_TEXT']::STRING AS level, VALUE['MESSAGE']::STRING AS message, RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING AS instance_id FROM POSTGRES_LOGS WHERE $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC

Grafana macros: $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) is a Grafana macro that expands to a time range filter on the specified column, based on the time picker in the dashboard UI. This replaces the need to manually write TIMESTAMP > $__timeFrom AND TIMESTAMP < $__timeTo .

Filter by Instance

If you have multiple Postgres instances, add an instance filter:

SELECT TIMESTAMP AS time, VALUE['SEVERITY_TEXT']::STRING AS level, VALUE['MESSAGE']::STRING AS message FROM POSTGRES_LOGS WHERE $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING = '<YOUR_INSTANCE_ID>' ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC

Errors and Warnings Only

SELECT TIMESTAMP AS time, VALUE['SEVERITY_TEXT']::STRING AS level, VALUE['MESSAGE']::STRING AS message FROM POSTGRES_LOGS WHERE $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) AND VALUE['SEVERITY_TEXT']::STRING IN ('ERROR', 'FATAL', 'PANIC', 'WARNING') ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC

8. Build a Postgres Monitoring Dashboard

Create a dedicated dashboard to monitor your Postgres instances. Go to Dashboards > New dashboard and add panels using the queries below. Here are a few samples of queries to get started. Please test and refine these for your particular instance and use case.

CPU usage and I/O wait

SELECT time, metric, pct FROM ( SELECT TIMESTAMP AS time, CASE RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR WHEN 'wait' THEN 'I/O Wait' WHEN 'user' THEN 'User' WHEN 'system' THEN 'System' END AS metric, VALUE::FLOAT AS val, LAG(VALUE::FLOAT) OVER ( PARTITION BY RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR ORDER BY TIMESTAMP ) AS prev_val, DATEDIFF('second', LAG(TIMESTAMP) OVER ( PARTITION BY RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR ORDER BY TIMESTAMP ), TIMESTAMP) AS interval_secs, CASE WHEN interval_secs > 0 THEN (val - prev_val) / interval_secs * 100 ELSE NULL END AS pct FROM POSTGRES_METRICS WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'system.cpu.time' AND RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR IN ('user', 'system', 'wait') AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja' AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) ) WHERE pct IS NOT NULL AND pct >= 0 ORDER BY time

CPU load

SELECT TIMESTAMP AS time, RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR AS metric, VALUE::FLOAT AS load_avg FROM POSTGRES_METRICS WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR IN ( 'system.cpu.load_average.1m', 'system.cpu.load_average.5m', 'system.cpu.load_average.15m' ) AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja' AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) ORDER BY time;

Memory Usage by State

SELECT TIMESTAMP AS time, RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR AS metric, VALUE::FLOAT / (1024*1024*1024) AS usage_gb FROM POSTGRES_METRICS WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'system.memory.usage' AND RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR IN ('used', 'cached', 'buffered', 'free') AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja' AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) ORDER BY time;

Percent of Disk Used

SELECT * FROM ( SELECT 'Database' AS label, ROUND(VALUE::FLOAT / (1024*1024), 1) AS size_mb FROM POSTGRES_METRICS WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'postgres_databases_size_bytes' AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja' AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC LIMIT 1 ) UNION ALL SELECT * FROM ( SELECT 'Total Disk' AS label, ROUND(SUM(VALUE::FLOAT) / (1024*1024), 1) AS size_mb FROM POSTGRES_METRICS WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'system.filesystem.usage' AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja' AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) GROUP BY TIMESTAMP ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC LIMIT 1 ) ;

Active connections

SELECT VALUE::FLOAT AS connections FROM POSTGRES_METRICS WHERE RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR = 'postgres_connections' AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja' AND $__timeFilter(TIMESTAMP) ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC LIMIT 1;

Sample dashboard view

Conclusion and Resources

You now have a Grafana monitoring setup that queries Postgres logs and metrics directly from the Snowflake event table. Because Grafana pulls data on demand rather than requiring a separate ingestion pipeline, you can start exploring logs and metrics immediately and iterate on dashboards without any additional infrastructure.

What You Learned

How to configure Postgres logging parameters on a Snowflake Postgres instance

How the Snowflake event table captures and stores Postgres logs and metrics

How to create a dedicated Snowflake role and service user for Grafana

How to install and configure the Grafana Snowflake data source plugin with key-pair auth

How to build monitoring dashboards from Postgres metrics

Next Steps

Set up Grafana alerts: Use Grafana Alerting to get notified on error spikes, FATAL/PANIC events, or other Postgres log patterns by querying the same Snowflake data source used in your dashboards.

Resources