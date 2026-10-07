Monitor Snowflake Postgres with Observe

This guide walks through setting up Postgres monitoring with Observe using the Observe for Snowflake native application. Postgres logs and metrics flow through the Snowflake event table and are pushed to Observe automatically, giving you log exploration, metrics dashboards, and alerting without any intermediate pipeline.

Snowflake Postgres logs and metrics are routed through Snowflake's account-level event table at SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS . This table is the bridge between your Postgres instance and Observe.

What you'll build: A monitoring pipeline where Snowflake Postgres logs and metrics are captured in Snowflake's event table and automatically ingested into Observe for monitoring, searching, and alerting.

What You'll Learn

How to configure Postgres logging parameters on a Snowflake Postgres instance

How Snowflake's event table captures and stores Postgres logs and metrics

How to set up Snowflake roles, grants, and network policies for Observe

How to configure Observe's Snowflake integration for log and metric ingestion

How to verify logs and metrics flow end-to-end from Postgres to Observe

Prerequisites

A Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN access (needed for grants and network policies)

with access (needed for grants and network policies) A Snowflake Postgres instance in READY state (or ability to create one)

in READY state (or ability to create one) An Observe account with a valid ingest token

with a valid ingest token A Snowflake warehouse (XS is sufficient)

ACCOUNTADMIN or equivalent privileges

1: Enable Postgres Logging

Snowflake Postgres supports standard PostgreSQL logging parameters. Before flipping switches, it helps to understand what Postgres can log and why it matters.

A Quick Primer on Postgres Logging

A modern Postgres instance produces comprehensive logs covering nearly every facet of database behavior. While logs are the go-to place for finding critical errors, they're also a key tool for application performance monitoring. Here are the parameters you should know about:

Log severity level ( log_min_messages ): Controls which server messages are logged based on severity. Setting a level includes that level and everything above it. The default in Snowflake Postgres is NOTICE , which is a sensible baseline for most environments.

DEBUG5 through DEBUG1 — Increasingly verbose developer diagnostics. Rarely useful outside of Postgres core development.

through — Increasingly verbose developer diagnostics. Rarely useful outside of Postgres core development. INFO — Messages explicitly requested by the user (e.g., output from VACUUM VERBOSE ).

— Messages explicitly requested by the user (e.g., output from ). NOTICE — Information the user should know about, such as truncation of long identifiers or index creation hints. (default)

— Information the user should know about, such as truncation of long identifiers or index creation hints. WARNING — Potential problems that don't prevent the operation from completing (e.g., committing outside a transaction block).

— Potential problems that don't prevent the operation from completing (e.g., committing outside a transaction block). ERROR — The current command failed and was aborted, but the session continues.

— The current command failed and was aborted, but the session continues. LOG — Operational messages useful for administrators (e.g., checkpoint activity, connection authorized).

— Operational messages useful for administrators (e.g., checkpoint activity, connection authorized). FATAL — The current session is terminated due to an unrecoverable error.

— The current session is terminated due to an unrecoverable error. PANIC — The entire database server is shut down. All sessions are aborted.

What SQL to log ( log_statement ):

none — Don't log SQL statements (errors and warnings still appear via log_min_messages )

— Don't log SQL statements (errors and warnings still appear via ) ddl — Log data definition changes only (table, column, and index changes). A good default for production.

— Log data definition changes only (table, column, and index changes). A good default for production. mod — Log all DDL plus data modifications (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE)

— Log all DDL plus data modifications (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE) all — Log every SQL statement. Useful for development and debugging but generates high log volume.

Slow query logging ( log_min_duration_statement ): Captures queries that exceed a time threshold — a great way to surface inefficient queries without logging everything. A setting of 1s or 500ms is a common starting point.

Lock wait logging ( log_lock_waits ): Logs any time a query waits on a lock longer than deadlock_timeout . This is safe for production with virtually no overhead and helps identify contention.

Temp file logging ( log_temp_files ): Logs when Postgres spills operations to disk instead of keeping them in memory. Set this to your work_mem value to catch operations that exceed available memory — a signal you may need to tune memory settings, add indexes, or rewrite queries.

Connection logging ( log_connections , log_disconnections ): Logs session connect and disconnect events. Helpful for auditing and spotting connection churn.

Production vs. development trade-off: log_statement=all generates a lot of log data and is generally not recommended for production workloads. For production, ddl combined with log_min_duration_statement for slow queries gives you the important details without the volume. For this guide, we use all so every test query is visible in Observe.

For a deeper dive on logging configuration, log formats, rotation, auto_explain , and using logs for performance tuning, see Postgres Logging for Performance Optimization.

Snowflake Postgres log line prefix

The default log_line_prefix on Snowflake Postgres is:

[%p][%b][%v][%x] %q[user=%u,db=%d,app=%a] [%h]

This is a printf-style format string that gets prepended to every log line. Each escape sequence maps to a piece of metadata:

Escape Meaning Example output %p Process ID (pid) 1592908 %b Backend type client backend %v Virtual transaction ID 27/2 %x Transaction ID 0 %q Non-session stop point (everything after %q only prints for session processes) (controls conditional output) %u Username snowflake_admin %d Database name postgres %a Application name psql %h Client hostname/IP 34.214.158.144

Configure Logging on Your Snowflake Postgres Instance

By default, Snowflake Postgres does not generate logs. You will need to set log_statement to enable them. If you do not have a production instance, you can set this to all for testing log ingestion. For production, review your necessary configurations.

Note: Snowflake Postgres does not support the standard PostgreSQL ALTER SYSTEM command. Instead, use the Snowsight UI or the ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE SQL command to change server settings.

Option 1: Snowsight UI

In the navigation menu, select Postgres Select your instance On the right side of the page, select the edit icon next to Custom parameters Search for log_statement and set the value to all Click Continue to review, then Submit

Option 2: SQL

ALTER POSTGRES INSTANCE <your_instance_name> SET POSTGRES_SETTINGS = '{"postgres:log_statement": "all"}';

For the full list of available logging parameters, see Snowflake Postgres Server Settings.

2: Confirm Logs and Metrics in the Snowflake Event Table

Snowflake Postgres logs

After enabling logging (above), run a few queries against your Postgres instance to generate some log data. If you set log_statement to all , here's a sample to run:

CREATE TABLE cookie_monster ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, cookie_type VARCHAR(100), flavor VARCHAR(50), crunchiness INT CHECK (crunchiness BETWEEN 1 AND 10), nom_rating DECIMAL(3,1), eaten_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT NOW() ); INSERT INTO cookie_monster (cookie_type, flavor, crunchiness, nom_rating) VALUES ('Chocolate Chip', 'chocolate', 8, 9.5), ('Snickerdoodle', 'cinnamon', 6, 8.7), ('Oatmeal Raisin', 'oat', 7, 7.2), ('Double Chocolate', 'dark chocolate', 9, 9.8), ('Peanut Butter', 'peanut', 5, 8.1); SELECT * FROM cookie_monster WHERE crunchiness > 7; SELECT cookie_type, nom_rating FROM cookie_monster ORDER BY nom_rating DESC; SELECT AVG(crunchiness) AS avg_crunch, MAX(nom_rating) AS best_nom FROM cookie_monster;

Now verify that logs appear in the event table:

-- Replace the instance ID with your Postgres instance's ID -- Find it with: SHOW POSTGRES INSTANCES; SELECT TIMESTAMP, RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING AS instance_id, VALUE['MESSAGE']::STRING AS message FROM SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS WHERE TIMESTAMP > DATEADD('hour', -1, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) AND RECORD_TYPE = 'LOG' AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance.id']::STRING = '<YOUR_INSTANCE_ID>' ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC LIMIT 20;

Tip: To find your Postgres instance ID, run SHOW POSTGRES INSTANCES; Use the first segment of the host column (everything before the first period). For example, if host is 4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja.sfdevrel-sfdevrel-enterprise.us-west-2.aws.postgres.snowflake.app, the instance ID is 4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja.

Snowflake Postgres metrics

Snowflake Postgres collects metrics in SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS automatically via a monitoring agent every ~5 seconds. The tables below list every metric by category.

Postgres

Metric Type Description postgres_connections gauge Number of active backend connections postgres_databases_size_bytes gauge Total size of all databases (bytes) postgres_wal_size_bytes gauge WAL directory size (bytes) postgres_log_size_bytes gauge Log directory size (bytes) postgres_tmp_size_bytes gauge Temp file size (bytes) postgres_locking_transactions gauge Number of granted locks postgres_locked_transactions gauge Number of waiting/blocked locks server_version gauge Postgres version as an integer (e.g., 180003 = 18.0.3)

CPU

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.cpu.time sum seconds state: user, system, wait, idle, nice, interrupt, softirq, steal system.cpu.load_average.1m gauge threads — system.cpu.load_average.5m gauge threads — system.cpu.load_average.15m gauge threads —

system.cpu.time is a cumulative counter. To get a percentage, compute the delta between consecutive samples and divide by the elapsed interval.

Memory

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.memory.usage sum bytes state: used, free, cached, buffered, slab_reclaimable, slab_unreclaimable

Disk

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.filesystem.usage sum bytes mountpoint, device, state (used, free), type, mode

Network

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.network.io sum bytes device, direction (transmit, receive)

Paging

Metric Type Unit Dimensions system.paging.usage sum bytes device, state (used, free)

Resource attributes

Every metric row includes the following in RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES :

Attribute Description Example instance_id Postgres instance identifier 4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja host.id EC2 instance ID i-0f6724aef472706a3 host.type Instance family m8g.medium cloud.region AWS region us-west-2 cloud.availability_zone Availability zone us-west-2b application Always postgres postgres os.type Always linux linux

Here's a query to check that metrics are being collected as expected.

SELECT metric, state, time, value FROM ( SELECT RECORD['metric']['name']::VARCHAR AS metric, RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['state']::VARCHAR AS state, TIMESTAMP AS time, ROUND(VALUE::FLOAT, 2) AS value, ROW_NUMBER() OVER ( PARTITION BY metric, state ORDER BY TIMESTAMP DESC ) AS rn FROM SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS WHERE RECORD_TYPE = 'METRIC' AND RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES['instance_id']::VARCHAR = '<your_instance_id>' AND TIMESTAMP > DATEADD('minute', -5, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) ) WHERE rn = 1 ORDER BY metric, state;

3: Create Snowflake integration in Observe

In Observe, go to Data & Integrations → Applications and add the Snowflake application.

During this process, you will create an ingest token. Save this token — you'll need it later for the Snowflake secrets.

Derive your ingest endpoint from the customer ID in your Observe URL: https://114765337208.observeinc.com .

<CUSTOMER_ID>.collect.observeinc.com

Example: 114765337208.collect.observeinc.com

4: Install the Observe Native App

Install Observe for Snowflake from the Snowflake Marketplace:

Go to Data Products → Marketplace in Snowsight Search for "Observe for Snowflake" Click Get and follow the prompts

Verify the installation:

SHOW APPLICATIONS LIKE 'OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE';

5: Create Supporting Snowflake Objects

Create a database and schema to hold the secrets and network rule:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS SEND_TO_OBSERVE; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S;

5a. Create Secrets

Store your Observe ingest token and endpoint as Snowflake secrets:

USE SCHEMA SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S; CREATE OR REPLACE SECRET OBSERVE_TOKEN TYPE = GENERIC_STRING SECRET_STRING = '<YOUR_OBSERVE_INGEST_TOKEN>'; CREATE OR REPLACE SECRET OBSERVE_ENDPOINT TYPE = GENERIC_STRING SECRET_STRING = '<YOUR_CUSTOMER_ID>.collect.observeinc.com';

5b. Create Network Rule

Allow outbound HTTPS traffic to the Observe ingest endpoint:

CREATE OR REPLACE NETWORK RULE SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S.OBSERVE_INGEST_NETWORK_RULE MODE = EGRESS TYPE = HOST_PORT VALUE_LIST = ('<YOUR_CUSTOMER_ID>.collect.observeinc.com');

5c. Create External Access Integration

CREATE OR REPLACE EXTERNAL ACCESS INTEGRATION OBSERVE_INGEST_ACCESS_INTEGRATION ALLOWED_NETWORK_RULES = (SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S.OBSERVE_INGEST_NETWORK_RULE) ALLOWED_AUTHENTICATION_SECRETS = (SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S.OBSERVE_TOKEN, SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S.OBSERVE_ENDPOINT) ENABLED = TRUE;

5d: Grant Permissions to the Observe App

Grant the app access to the warehouse, integration, and secrets:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; -- Warehouse (use your own warehouse name) GRANT USAGE ON WAREHOUSE <YOUR_WAREHOUSE> TO APPLICATION OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE; -- External access integration GRANT USAGE ON INTEGRATION OBSERVE_INGEST_ACCESS_INTEGRATION TO APPLICATION OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE; -- Secrets GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE SEND_TO_OBSERVE TO APPLICATION OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S TO APPLICATION OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE; GRANT READ ON SECRET SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S.OBSERVE_TOKEN TO APPLICATION OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE; GRANT READ ON SECRET SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S.OBSERVE_ENDPOINT TO APPLICATION OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE;

Grant the EVENTS_ADMIN application role so the app can read the event table:

USE ROLE SECURITYADMIN; GRANT APPLICATION ROLE SNOWFLAKE.EVENTS_ADMIN TO APPLICATION OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE;

5e: Enable Telemetry Event Sharing

Allow the app to access telemetry events:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; ALTER APPLICATION OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE SET AUTHORIZE_TELEMETRY_EVENT_SHARING = TRUE; ALTER APPLICATION OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE SET SHARED TELEMETRY EVENTS ('SNOWFLAKE$ALL');

6: Configure via the Observe Snowflake App UI

Open the Observe app's UI:

Go to Data Products → Apps in Snowsight Click OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE The app opens a Streamlit interface Navigate to the Configure tab

The app also has a Setup Instructions tab for reference.

6a. Enter your Observe connection details (endpoint, token references)

• External Access Integration: OBSERVE_INGEST_ACCESS_INTEGRATION • Token: SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S.OBSERVE_TOKEN • Endpoint: SEND_TO_OBSERVE.O4S.OBSERVE_ENDPOINT

Click Configure and wait for "Connected" status

6b. Bind the warehouse to the Observe app

Go to the Permissions tab Click Add next to the object access privileges Select your warehouse (e.g., WH_XS ) Click Save

Important: The warehouse must be bound via the UI, not just granted via SQL. Without this binding, the app's internal tasks will not run.

6c. Add the Event Table

Still in the Observe Snowflake app UI, find the Event Table section Add the event table using its fully qualified name: SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS Confirm it saves successfully

You can also add it via SQL:

CALL OBSERVE_FOR_SNOWFLAKE.PUBLIC.ADD_EVENT_TABLE('SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS');

7: Verify Logs and Metrics in Observe

Log into your Observe UI View the log event data and search for postgres View metrics in the panel, see drop down list for Postgres specific and system parameters

Note: There may be a 1-3 minute delay between data appearing in the Snowflake event table and showing up in Observe. The app sends data in chunks approximately every 60 seconds. Newly created pipelines may take several minutes to appear.

From here, use the Observe tools to filter logs, build metrics dashboards, create monitors, and set up alerts.

8: Build Metrics and Dashboards in Observe

Using the metrics panel, you can now create queries and filters for exactly the metrics you want to view. You'll see a dropdown of available metrics. Metrics in a Snowflake event table typically have data for many different services, so each metric needs to be filtered for the specific Postgres resource. In the filter area, enter something like this:

RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES.instance_id = "4jypgsndvzd5ta6ufaryx6owja"

With the full metric catalog available (see Section 2), a good starting point for basic Postgres health monitoring is:

postgres_connections — Track active connections relative to your max_connections setting. A sustained climb toward the limit signals connection pool issues or application connection leaks.

— Track active connections relative to your setting. A sustained climb toward the limit signals connection pool issues or application connection leaks. system.cpu.load_average.1m — Quick read on whether the instance is under CPU pressure. Load sustained above your vCPU count indicates saturation.

— Quick read on whether the instance is under CPU pressure. Load sustained above your vCPU count indicates saturation. system.filesystem.usage — Monitor disk consumption before it becomes an emergency.

Alerts

Once your dashboards are in place, consider adding Observe monitors for:

Connection saturation — Alert when postgres_connections crosses a percentage of max_connections (e.g., 80%).

— Alert when crosses a percentage of (e.g., 80%). CPU pressure — Alert when system.cpu.load_average.5m stays above your vCPU count for a sustained period.

— Alert when stays above your vCPU count for a sustained period. Disk usage — Alert when system.filesystem.usage (state: used ) exceeds a threshold relative to total disk.

— Alert when (state: ) exceeds a threshold relative to total disk. Error spikes — Alert on a sudden increase in ERROR , FATAL , or PANIC log events from the Postgres syslog stream.

Conclusion and Resources

You now have a monitoring pipeline that pushes Postgres logs and metrics from the Snowflake event table into Observe automatically. Because the Observe native app handles ingestion on a recurring schedule, there's no external infrastructure to manage — data flows as long as the app is configured and the warehouse is bound.

What You Learned

How to configure Postgres logging parameters on a Snowflake Postgres instance

How the Snowflake event table captures and stores Postgres logs and metrics

How to set up the Observe native app with the required Snowflake roles, grants, and network policies

How to build metrics dashboards and set up monitoring in Observe

Resources