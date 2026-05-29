A bolt-on lineage tool has to assemble its view by connecting to systems, ingesting metadata, parsing activity and synchronizing updates across environments that were not designed as one operating surface. This can work well, but it comes with challenges, including connector coverage, ingestion lag, metadata drift and blind spots where the tool can only infer relationships rather than observe them directly.

Built-in lineage works differently. When lineage is native to the data platform, the platform can capture relationships from the activity happening inside it, including queries, object dependencies, transformations, tasks and governance actions. The lineage record is not being imported from somewhere else after the fact.

The difference affects trust as well as freshness and operational usefulness. For example, a downstream team planning a schema change does not want yesterday's dependency map if five pipelines ran overnight and two views were rewritten this morning.

There is also a governance advantage. When lineage, tagging, access controls and quality-relevant metadata live in the same environment, teams can quickly move from seeing a path to acting on it.

This does not mean bolt-on tools are obsolete. But it does mean buyers should treat native lineage as architecturally different, not just as another feature checkbox. When the platform can observe lineage directly, the operating model is usually simpler and the resulting record is often more current.