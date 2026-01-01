Vulcan Cyber Brings Scalability, Speed and AI Magic to Cybersecurity With Snowflake

The number of cyber attacks worldwide increases rapidly year-on-year, and keeping up with those threats is a full-time job — one which reputations and finances depend on. Vulcan Cyber, with their ExposureOS platform, helps customers reduce risk across their entire attack surface, providing a holistic view of which threats lie where and how to mitigate them.

The Vulcan Cyber ExposureOS platform compiles security findings from diverse tools, correlates and deduplicates the data, and enriches it with business context and threat intelligence to prioritize risks based on their actual impact on the organization. It streamlines the entire remediation process by orchestrating and automating actions, and providing clear, actionable remediation guidance. It also offers customizable risk reporting tailored to the needs of different stakeholders, ensuring that security efforts align with business priorities and are communicated effectively.

“It can be incredibly complex to prioritize your risks appropriately according to factors like threat intelligence and business context,” says Tal Marom, VP of Product at Vulcan Cyber. “That’s where we come in.”

At the heart of all of this is Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Vulcan Cyber uses the platform to store and manage its entire data landscape, while also providing a foundation for its increasingly advanced analytics work.