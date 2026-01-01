Topdrill Strikes Gold Through Data-Driven Efficiencies Delivered with the AI Data Cloud

Established in 2006, Topdrill was founded by Tim Topham with a single drill rig in a small yard in Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia. Since then, Topdrill has grown to become a leading exploration drilling partner to the country’s top-tier mining companies. The business is owned by Topgroup, an umbrella organization that aims to provide end-to-end services and solutions to Australia’s resources sector.

Data is critical to Topdrill’s operations — but the business was not always able to use it to its full potential. When Dr. Vahid Golkar joined the business in 2021 as Data and Analytics Manager, alongside Michael Begg, General Manager of Digital Transformation and Analytics, they quickly recognized the potential for transformation. At the time, Topdrill relied on siloed spreadsheets and legacy systems to meet its objectives. Together, Golkar and Begg identified that a unified data architecture could revolutionize the business’s performance across areas such as productivity, regulatory compliance and safety.